There's no guarantee Maddox can return to the field, but if the Eagles can make a deep run in the playoffs he could return in the postseason.

The Philadelphia Eagles are 9-1 and relatively healthy at this crucial part of the season. They are missing a few key starters on defense though, including starting nickelback Avonte Maddox who's been out since Week 2 with a torn pec.

It's been over two months since Maddox suffered the injury, one that was expected to keep him out the rest of the season. The six-year veteran has been working hard to get back though and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni did not rule out a return for Maddox before the season is over, according to Brooks Kubena.

Maddox did not start the first game of the season for the Eagles but did play 89 percent of the defensive snaps. He started in Week 2, seeing the field for 13 snaps before exiting with injury. He was placed on injured reserve during Week 3.

Multiple injuries forced Maddox to miss eight games last season. He was still able to record 43 tackles, an interception and three forced fumbles. He had a career-high 73 tackles in 2021.

The Eagles' secondary has not faired well this season. Philadelphia has one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL, allowing 248 passing yards per game. Last season the Eagles had the best passing defense in the league after allowing less than 180 yards through the air.

There's still no guarantee Avonte Maddox will return to the field this season, but if the Eagles can again make a deep run in the playoffs he could return in the postseason. To note, Maddox returned from a late-season injury last year and started the Super Bowl.