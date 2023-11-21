AJ Brown was spotted having an animated discussion with Jalen Hurts after a botched Eagles play led to a Chiefs interception.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown couldn't hide his frustration after a botched play in the first quarter that could have resulted in a touchdown for the team against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Early in the second quarter of the game and with the scores tied at 7-7, Jalen Hurts threw to Brown on the 30-yard line. However, before the wideout was able to get on the ball, it was picked off by L'Jarius Sneed. The play went viral after Brown stole the ball away from Sneed, though it was eventually ruled an interception.

DID AJ BROWN JUST STEAL THE INTERCEPTION FROM LJARIUS SNEED??pic.twitter.com/X4pGwAgTDK — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 21, 2023

What happened next had everyone buzzing, however, as AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts were caught on camera having an animated discussion on the sidelines about the interception. Clearly, Brown was not happy with the wasted play. After all, had the ball been thrown more accurately to him, it would have resulted to a TD and given the Eagles the lead over the Chiefs.

Before fans get worries, though, it's worth noting that Hurts has said before that he and Brown challenge each other, per John Clark of NBC Sports. They are direct with their thoughts and always communicate, so their heated exchange is probably a normal occurrence for them.

AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts were having an animated conversation after the interception. AJ has said they challenge each other and are very open and direct with each other pic.twitter.com/99NNCAHsBS — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 21, 2023

The Eagles ended the first half behind the Chiefs, 17-10, so it's understandable why Brown was frustrated at that point. Against a strong Kansas City team led by Patrick Mahomes, they simply can't afford to make such crucial mistakes.

Hopefully, the fiery exchange between the two Philly teammates will result in a better performance and connection from them moving forward.