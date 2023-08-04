For Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown, there is no bad blood between the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers after the Philly defeated the 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game to advance to the Super Bowl.

Though the score makes the loss look completely lopsided, the 49ers of course lost both of their quarterbacks to injuries at the beginning of the game. Without a healthy quarterback, the 49ers had no threat outside of their run game, which allowed the Eagles to get an easy win. The Eagles would go on to lose the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Following the loss for the 49ers, wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been vocal about his distaste for the Eagles. He has also claimed that the 49ers would have definitely won if it weren't for the injury to Purdy.

However, AJ Brown does not share the distaste for the 49ers. When asked if there's bad blood between the two teams, Brown said, “I don't think it's any bad blood on our side, but we respect them … Of course, they gonna come ready to play, that's gonna be a hard battle. Best team wins,” per NFL Network's James Palmer and Daniel Jeremiah. “One got a sour taste in their mouth, but I think (it's) two really good organizations.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It makes sense the Brown doesn't feel bad blood given that he was on the winning side. In addition, the 49ers having bad timing with injuries was more at fault for the result of the game than anything else on the field.

The Eagles and 49ers have a must-see rematch set for December 3rd.