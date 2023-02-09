The San Francisco 49ers were obliterated in the NFC Championship by the Philadelphia Eagles, but Deebo Samuel believes things would’ve turned out a lot differently if their QB room wasn’t so beat up. Brock Purdy hurt his elbow early in the game before backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion. That forced Purdy to come back in, but he couldn’t throw the ball, with the Niners turning strictly to the run game.

On Thursday morning in Arizona ahead of the Super Bowl, Deebo made an appearance on First Take and spoke out on the Eagles loss.

Via Steph Sanchez:

Deebo Samuel joined First Take this morning. “I wish we took one more quarterback into that game and it probably would have been a different outcome.” pic.twitter.com/FXok003slq — Steph Sanchez (@Steph49K) February 8, 2023

Samuel basically explained that no one in the San Francisco locker room was super disappointed after getting eliminated because they truly had no chance once both QBs got injured. The entire team was dejected. By the sounds of it, Deebo thinks the 49ers could’ve very well been the ones representing the NFC in the Super Bowl right now.

In all honesty, he’s not wrong. If Purdy stays healthy, we have one hell of a ballgame on our hands in Philly. However, San Francisco’s offense was non-existent with no passing game. Deebo Samuel also explained how they had a plan to attack the Eagles’ DBs before the injury bug bit them:

“We were going to attack their DBs, all game long.”

“They’re quick to trigger on certain stuff that they see on film so we had stuff out of what we knew they’ll bite off.”

“They see the stem of a route and try to guess it.”

Sounds like the 49ers had something up their sleeve. Nonetheless, Kyle Shanahan’s group lost and that’s the only thing anyone will remember. The Eagles meanwhile have a chance to win another title on Sunday.