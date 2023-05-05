Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia Eagles star wideout AJ Brown has been on social media quite a bit lately. After causing a buzz for his response to a comparison to Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb, Brown reacted to the stir that San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel ignited when he named the Eagles as his “most hated team.”

“Deebo a troll y’all, he don’t care . He just wanted to stir up everyone day.”

Among other things, Samuel said that the only reason the 49ers lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game was because the team only had “10 players” after they were hit by injuries during the contest, most notably to their quarterback room.

Naturally, riled up Eagles fans took to Twitter in droves to bash Samuel right back for being salty over the loss.

And Brown is just sitting back and laughing, as he is aware that Samuel, whom he is friends with, is a “troll” who knows exactly how to “stir up” Eagles fans.

This isn’t the first time that Samuel has drawn the ire of the Eagles fanbase.

The 49ers wideout called Philadelphia cornerback James Bradberry “trash” after his holding call led to a go-ahead touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Samuel’s own 49ers teammates joined in, as fellow receiver Brandon Aiyuk had called San Francisco the “best team in the NFL” after their loss to the Eagles in the NFC title game.

Whether he’s trolling or not, Samuel doesn’t appear to be willing to stray from this subject. And Eagles fans aren’t going to get less mad about it.

Here’s hoping to more playoff clashes between the Eagles and 49ers in the years to come.