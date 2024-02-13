Micah Parsons opens up on why he didn't want to be an Eagle

Micah Parsons is arguably one of the best linebackers today. A recent finalist of the AP Defensive Player of the Year Award, the 24-year-old has been a huge reason for the Dallas Cowboys‘ winning record this past season. Before flying all the way to Texas, however, Parsons spent his youth back in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. And that's exactly why he wasn't a fan of a potential Philadelphia Eagles selection during the 2021 draft.

Speaking with Jordan Love in a podcast, Parsons revealed that he wanted a fresh start, somewhere far from home.

“I didn’t want to stay home,” Parsons said, via Bleacher Report's The Edge with Micah Parsons. “Like true story, Dave called me like, yo you’re dealing with all this off the field stuff and you’re not even going to talk to Philly? I didn’t want to go home. So when Philly fans are talking to me like man bro I didn’t want to be home.”

When Love asked for more details, Parsons mentioned that staying at home could have caused several distractions.

“It’s a lot bro, when you're at the crib everybody wants to come be in the mix, the influence, always wanting to go back home. At some point you've just got to be a man, I just wanted to get fresh. You've got to think I went to Penn State, it was time for me to get out of Pennsylvania,” he added.

The Eagles eventually selected wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who has been playing consistently for Philadelphia. Safe to say, it looks as if both the Cowboys and the Eagles made the right picks three years ago.