On his podcast, The Edge, Micah Parsons shared that Jerry Jones stated the Cowboys are fully committed to going "all in" in 2024.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is never one to mince words and has made his podcast “The Edge” a place where you can get his real feelings about what's going on in the NFL. So, when Jerry Jones made his comment about the Cowboys going “all in” in 2024, we all could expect that the star linebacker was going to present his point of view on the situation.

In comments obtained by The Athletic's Jon Machota, Jones talked about his philosophy for the Cowboys heading into the 2024 season after a disappointing exit in the NFC Wildcard round of the NFL Playoffs to the Green Bay Packers.

“I think we’ll push the hell out of it. It will be going all in on different people than you’ve done in the past. We’ll be going all in. … I would say that you will see us this coming year not building for the future. That’s the best way I know how to say it. That ought to answer a lot of questions.”

In the piece, Machota couldn't fully come to a conclusion about what Jones was referring to. However, it appears as if the Cowboys owner is committing to fielding not only a winning team but a team that truly can cash in on its Super Bowl aspirations. Parsons heard the comments and had an unexpected reaction.

“They’re talking about how we’re going ‘all in’ this year. Man, that’s what I would hope for. I’m 24 years old. I’ve been in this league three years and I’ve kinda seen it all. I hope we go all in. I hope that we go out and get the players that we’re missing, because we didn’t do that this year. I hope that we challenge ourselves to become better and become greater for us.”

Following a 6-10 season in 2020, the Cowboys have finished the past three regular seasons with a 12-5 record. In each season, they were sent home early in the playoffs, with their 2021 & 2023 playoff losses coming in the Wildcard Round to the 49ers and Packers respectively.

The Cowboys have always seemed to be one or two significant moves away from getting to the next level, whether it's a coaching change or a roster change. But, both Jones and Parsons seem committed to the notion of being “all in”. Parsons just wants to see the words turn into action.

But, Jones seems committed to identifying the problems and exhausting every resource to find a solution to his team not living up to the immense potential that they often show in the regular season.