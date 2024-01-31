DeVonta Smith appeared to take a shot at Brian Johnson on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia Eagles had an interesting finish to their season. They started the season 10-1 and looked like the best team in the NFL, but the Eagles ended up losing six of their last seven games. They did not win their division, and the Eagles ended up losing in the first round of the playoffs in blowout fashion against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At the end of the season, the team made some staff changes.

Brian Johnson was the offensive coordinator for the Eagles, but that will not be the case next season. Kellen Moore will be the next offensive coordinator in Philadelphia, and he will have loads of talent to work with. One of his best offensive players that he will have will be wide receiver DeVonta Smith, and Smith has a simple message for how the offense can be successful.

“Just let us do what we do,” DeVonta Smith said, according to a tweet from Jeff Kerr. “Just give us that ball.”

Smith hauled in 112 receptions for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He has only been in the league for a few years now, but he is emerging as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. He will make Kellen Moore's job as the offensive coordinator for the Eagles much easier.

This season didn't end the way that the Eagles wanted it to, but they will once again be loaded with talent next season. They certainly took a step back at the end of this season, but it would be surprising if they aren't a contender again next year.