‘The place is going to be on fire’: AJ Brown is hyped for his Eagles home debut on Monday Night Football

The Philadelphia Eagles got off to the season on a bit of a rocky start but still came out on top. Thanks in large part to A.J. Brown’s big day, they stole a 38-35 win on the road against the Detroit Lions. They will look for their second consecutive win to start the season against the Minnesota Vikings.

Brown is super excited for his first home game in Philadelphia. From everything he has heard about Philly, he is pumped to finally play there as a member of the Eagles.

"I just think the place is going to be on fire. I keep hearing so much about it. I just think the place is just going to be electric." — A.J. Brown on his first Eagles home game at the Linc on Monday Night Football — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 16, 2022

Eagles fans will be just as excited to see Brown as he is to see them after his monstrous debut with the team. He had a huge performance against the Lions in Week 1, tallying more receiving yards (155) than any Philadelphia player has in a team debut along with 10 catches on 13 targets. After being acquired for a first-round pick this offseason, he was expected to be a key part of the Philadelphia offense.

The connection between A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts will need to be strong as the Eagles welcome a very talented team to town. Especially after Justin Jefferson dropped a spicy take on the Eagles passing on him in the draft, the environment in Philadelphia on Monday night will be energetic.

Lincoln Financial Field will be buzzing as the Eagles play their first home game of the 2022 season. Expect Brown to have another big outing as two potential NFC championship contenders duke it out.