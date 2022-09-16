Vikings WR Justin Jefferson drops bomb on Eagles passing on him in NFL Draft

One of the biggest what-ifs in recent Philadelphia Eagles franchise history centers on general manager Howie Roseman’s call to pass on Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Eagles were in dire need of a WR1 on their roster, and like four other teams ahead of them did so in the opening round of the draft, they elected to take a receiver other than Jefferson. Roseman selected Jalen Reagor with the No. 21 overall pick in the draft, and the wideout ended up playing in three seasons in Philadelphia before he was traded to Minnesota last month.

Two years later, Jefferson is much pleased that he is donning a Vikings jersey over an Eagles one.

“I’m definitely way more happy to be here than there,” Jefferson said during a press conference ahead of the Vikings’ Week 2 road clash with the Eagles.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson on being drafted by Minnesota and not Philadelphia “I’m definitely way more happy to be here than there.” — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) September 16, 2022

Ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, Jefferson had a gut feeling that he would be featuring for the Eagles come Week 1 of the 2020 campaign. He did note a year later that he presumed he was “going to Philly.” But in the end, the Vikings took a chance on him, and the rest is history.

Jefferson has already had one revenge game against a team that passed on him in the 2020 NFL Draft, as he had his way against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 of the 2020 season with an 86 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown performance. He sure will look to do the same against the Eagles in Week 2.