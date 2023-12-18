At least Jalen Hurts is traveling to Seattle.

The Philadelphia Eagles remain uncertain whether they will be led on the field by Jalen Hurts this coming Monday night on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. He is deemed questionable for that game due to an illness that has also altered his travel plans in Week 15, per John Clark of NBCS Philly.

“Jalen Hurts is on his way to Seattle. Jalen left separately from the Eagles team charter from Philly this afternoon. He is battling an illness and did not want to get anyone else sick. I’m told the hope is that he will be able to play tomorrow night. He missed practice yesterday.”

Jalen Hurts' status for Week 15 still up in the air

Hurts is not on the injury report heading into the Seahawks game, but did not practice last Saturday, ramping up speculations about his availability in Week 15's showdown with Seattle.

As a team, Hurts and the Eagles are trying to shake off their on-field malaise. After going 10-1 in the first 12 weeks of the 2023 NFL regular season, Philadelphia has gone winless, losing to the San Francisco 49ers (42-19) at home in Week 13 and to the Dallas Cowboys (33-13) in Week 14. The Eagles' offense and defense haven't been performing up to par of late, which Philadelphia both want to see improve significantly when they share the field with the Seahawks.

In the event that Hurts ultimately gets ruled out for the Seahawks game, the Eagles will have to turn to backup Marcus Mariota for starting duties under center. Mariota has played in only two games so far this season, going 2/3 for 16 passing yards.