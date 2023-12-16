The illness will keep Jalen Hurts out of practice Saturday

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will not practice Saturday because he is dealing with an illness. Hurts is still expected to travel and play on Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Jalen Hurts was a full participant in practice on both Thursday and Friday. The fourth-year quarterback has been integral to the Eagles' success over the past three years. This year, he's completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,192 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's also run 126 times for 460 yards and 12 touchdowns, a mark that accounts for the tush-push touchdowns.

If Hurts is ever unable to go, the Eagles will turn to backup quarterback Marcus Mariota. Outside of Hurts, cornerback Darius Slay, offensive lineman Cam Jurgens and linebacker Zach Cunningham have also been on the injury report this week. All three did not practice Friday.

The Eagles are coming into this Monday Night game on a two-game losing streak after falling to the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. Prior to these games, Philadelphia had not lost two games all season. Unfortunately for the Eagles, these losses were costly as they've lost their hold on the No. 1 seed and the NFC East. The Eagles no longer control their own destiny, but have a chance to get the division lead back if they manage to win more games than the Cowboys down the stretch.

While the Seahawks are on a four-game losing streak of their own, they'll be playing with desperation against the Eagles to keep their playoff hopes alive. With all that's at stake, expect a closely fought Monday Night Football battle.