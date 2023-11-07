Eastern Michigan takes on Toledo as we continue our NCAA football odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-5, 2-3) go on the road to take on the Toledo Rockets (8-1. 5-0) for some Maction on Wednesday night. This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out an Eastern Michigan-Toledo prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Eastern Michigan is doing alright this season. They have lost two games in a row, and that has made them fall below .500 on the year. However, there is still a chance for them to make a bowl game. Austin Smith has led the charge all season, and he has done alright. He has passed for 1,334 yards, and seven touchdowns. Samson Evans is the lead back, and he is averaging 4.2 yards per carry. He does have eight rushing touchdowns, though. On defense, Eastern Michigan has 38 pass deflections, and they have recovered seven fumbles.

Toledo has been the best team in the MAC this season. They are on a seven-game winning streak after losing the first game of the season to Illinois. Dequan Finn has been very good under center for the Rockets this season. He has thrown for 1,601 yards, and 15 touchdowns. Finn has also rushed for 489 yards, and five touchdowns. Their lead back is Peny Boone. He has averaged 7.3 yards per carry, and has scored nine touchdowns. Toledo has 10 interceptions as a team, and 23 sacks.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Eastern Michigan-Toledo Odds

Eastern Michigan: +18.5 (-105)

Toledo: -18.5 (-115)

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How to Watch Eastern Michigan-Toledo Week 11

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Eastern Michigan Will Cover The Spread

Eastern Michigan needs to be stellar on defense in this game. The Eagles do a pretty good job on pass defense, and they need to be at their best in this one, as well. Eastern Michigan allows the third-lowest completion percentage in the MAC, and the fifth-lowest pass yards. Toledo is the best offense in the conference, and they do it with a pretty even attack. If Eastern Michigan can shut down just one part of their game, the Eagles will cover the spread.

Why Toledo Will Cover The Spread

Toledo's running back, Peny Boone, has been very efficient every time he touches the ball. Averaging over 7.0 yards per carry is very tough, and he has been doing it all season. Boone has a chance to have a massive game in this one. Eastern Michigan allows 198.2 yards per game, and that is the most in the MAC. Boone is the leading rusher in the conference, so there is a chance he rushes for 150+ yards in this game. If he does that, Toledo will be able to cover this spread with ease.

Eastern Michigan is one of the worst offenses in the MAC. Toledo is pretty good on the defensive side of the ball, as well. They should be able to hold Eastern Michigan to a maximum of 17 points in this game. I would be surprised to see Eastern Michigan go over that total. With that, the Rockets will able to cover the spread.

Final Eastern Michigan-Toledo Prediction & Pick

Toledo is the heavy favorite in this game. That is for good reason. Toledo has been very good this season. However, they have not won many games by 20 points. Even with that, I think Toledo takes advantage of Eastern Michigan's poor defense. I am going to take Toledo to cover this spread at home.

Final Eastern Michigan-Toledo Prediction & Pick: Toledo -18.5 (-115), Over 46.5 (-110)