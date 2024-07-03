Connections on the New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on July 3, 2024.

NYT Connections Hints – July 3, 2024

Connections categories are color-coded by category: yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on July 3, 2024 to save some of your attempts.

Red Herring Warning: “Compound Words” or “Portmanteus” is not a category for today.

Yellow Category: All the words in this category refer to one action that people would do, most likely in a professional meeting.

Green Category: These are all adjectives used to refer to something tactile.

Blue Category: Are you into baking? You’re in luck since today’s Blue Category is for you.

Purple Category: This involves several similar idioms and metaphors. The idioms and metaphors involving each word all use the same adjective.

NYT Connections Answers Today – July 3, 2024

Yellow Category: Develop, as Ideas

Brainstorm, Ideate, Spitball, Workshop

Green Category: Tangible

Concrete, Material, Real, Solid

Blue Category: Kinds of Cake

Birthday, Crumb, Marble, Pound

Purple Category: Things You Can Throw, In Metaphors

Curveball, Party, Tantrum, Wrench

