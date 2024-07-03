Banner 18 was more than historic and perfect. The Boston Celtics notched another title 16 years after they won with Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen. Their new stars Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown were all psyched after they beat the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. The latter two even got to experience getting hammered on duckboats.

Jayson Tatum loved the duck boats

Needless to say, the Celtics are very hungry to win another title. This is largely because the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown-led squad already experienced what it means to the city of Boston. They went wild on the duck boats. The NBA Finals MVP in that Mavericks series even lost his 7uice ring. Sam Hauser was throwing and Mike Gorman was also completely wasted. The vibes were just immaculate.

Jayson Tatum had nothing to say except good things for his squad's parade, via the NBA.

“I still need to celebrate more, I did a little bit of celebrating and took a little break. The parade was, I think, the best experience I have ever had in my life,” the Celtics superstar said.

Tatum just inked a $314 million deal which will see him, hopefully, alongside Jaylen Brown up until the 2029-2030 season. So, there are a lot of opportunities for the Celtics. This is such that they climb back up to the mountaintop after they smothered the Mavericks in 2024. Derrick White, Sam Hauser, and Jaylen Brown are also locked in for the foreseeable future. This means that their core will remain roughly the same.

The only big adjustments that need to be made are the schemes that Joe Mazzulla runs such that the Celtics can dominate the league. Baylor Scheierman's development is also one thing to look forward to.

While the celebratory high has not yet quite subsided because it has not been a month since the Celtics won, Tatum is locked in to win another accolade.

Celtics star and his road to the Paris Olympics

The 2023 FIBA World Cup run for the USA was quite embarrassing. They could not become world champions. This meant that the oldest and biggest sporting event in the world was the next target. Tatum will be joined by his Celtics teammate Jrue Holiday on the squad to provide a boost for the Stars and Stripes.

In international play, the Celtics star might not get to start but he is certainly just happy to be there. After all, guys like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Kawhi Leonard are the go-to personnel when it comes to the forward positions. But, his NBA Finals experience and momentum heading into Paris could be the difference-maker.

Tatum has steadily become one of the best all-around players in the league. Those chops in playmaking and defense usually translate well at the international level. While a lot of analysts and avid spectators are already dubbing the Celtics star's squad the champions, they can never be too complacent. Anything can happen at the international level but their collective championship experience and veteran acumen will surely result in big blowouts.