The Genshin Impact Version 4.8 Special Program Livestream is almost here, and here's how you can watch it.

Genshin Impact Version 4.8 Livestream Schedule: July 5th, 2024

The Genshin Impact Version 4.8 Special Program Livestream “Summertide Scales and Tales” is scheduled on Friday, July 5th, 2024 at 8:05 AM (UTC-4). It will go live on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel and YouTube channel.

The livestream will feature Sarah Miller-Crews as Lumine, Dani Chambers as Nilou, Julia Gu as Kirara, and Amber Aviles as the newly playable character Emilie.

Genshin Impact 4.8 is expected to be the final patch before the 5.0 update which will add the new region, Natlan. That being said, if this update follows previous patterns, we will go back to the Golden Apple Archipelago (or a variation of it) which will both tell us more about the Hexenzirkel and giving a preview of some new gameplay systems that will be added alongside Natlan.

What to Expect on Genshin Impact Version 4.8

Spoiler warning for those who are not yet caught up with the main story.

“A Thousand Scents Traced” Emilie

Emilie was first mentioned in dialogue in Genshin Impact version 4.0, but she is yet to appear on-screen. She is a self-employed perfume designer in Fontaine, and her products are in high demand among the Fontainian ladies.

She is a friend to Chevreuse, and occasionally helps her out in difficult cases.

As revealed by the Emilie drip marketing, she is a Dendro character. Her Constellation is “Pomum de Ambra,” meaning “fruit from amber.” Her Arkhe alignment is Pneuma, and you can read more about her leaked kit here.

New Weapon – Lumidouce Elegy (5-star Polearm)

This is Emilie's Signature Weapon.

ATK increased by 15%. When the equipping character triggers Burning on an opponent or deals Dendro DMG to Burning opponents, the DMG dealt is increased by 18%. This effect lasts for 8s, max 2 stacks. When 2 stacks are reached or when the duration of the 2nd stack is refreshed, restore 12 Energy. Energy can be restored this way once every 12s. The 2 aforementioned effects can be triggered even when the character is off-field.

