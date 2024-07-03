The long-awaited Weapon X Bundle is finally available on the Fortnite Shop. Here's everything you need to know about this.

Fortnite, one of the most popular battle royale games, is renowned for its extensive crossovers with a diverse range of franchises. Over the years, Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, has collaborated with numerous well-known brands, characters, and universes. These collaborations have brought iconic figures from Marvel, DC Comics, Star Wars, and even popular video game franchises like Street Fighter and, most recently, Fallout.

The latest Fortnite update has garnered significant attention due to the introduction of the Weapon X bundle and the Wastelander Magneto skin, along with exciting new rewards. The Weapon X bundle features a Wolverine variant based on the Weapon X storyline, including several themed cosmetic items.

Meanwhile, the Wastelander Magneto skin has also captivated the Fortnite community. This is the latest addition to the game's extensive Marvel crossover content. These new additions have created a buzz among players eager to explore and utilize the latest skins and rewards.

Fortnite announced on their official X account that the Weapon X bundle can now be purchased on the Fortnite Item Shop. In case you missed it, the post reads:

Forever changed, bonded with adamantium, the man known as Logan emerges as something deadlier ✖️ Bond Weapon X to your locker, he’s in the shop now!

What's in the Weapon X Bundle

Outfit

The first item in this bundle is, of course, the Weapon X outfit. Players can choose to style their character with or without the helmet. The Weapon X bundle also includes a Weapon X outfit in LEGO style.

Back bling

The next item in this bundle is the back bling. In Fortnite, back bling is a cosmetic item that players equip onto their character's back. It pretty much looks like a backpack. In the Weapon X bundle, the back bling is called Experiment X Gear back bling. Like the Weapon X outfit, the Experiment X Gear back bling can also be styled in two different ways – with the helmet on, or without the helmet. If we were to be honest, we'd say that the Experiment X Gear back bling looks better without the helmet.

Pickaxe

And of course, it wouldn't be a Weapon X bundle without the pickaxe. Although we're not sure if it's still right to call it a pickaxe since it's in the form of claws. That's right, the pickaxe in this bundle is called Weapon X claws. Pretty neat, right? The Weapon X claws literally look like Wolverine's but with electronic wires and stuff.

Wrap

Lastly, the Weapon X bundle includes a wrap and it's called the X-tracker. The X-tracker wrap features metallic silver-ish and black, with hints of red electrical wires. It also features digital numbers with blinking red and green lights. What makes it cooler is the fact that it's reactive.

Where to use Weapon X items

The Weapon X outfit can be used across multiple Fortnite game modes. Specifically, it is available for use in Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, and Rocket Racing.

Additionally, the Experiment X Gear is compatible with Battle Royale and Fortnite Festival.

However, the Weapon X claws and the X-Tracker wrap are exclusive to the Battle Royale mode.

Lastly, the LEGO-style Weapon X outfit is designed exclusively for use in LEGO Fortnite.

For those who haven't seen what the Weapon X bundle looks like, here it is:

How much is the Weapon x Bundle

Players can get their hands on the Weapon X bundle for only 2,000 V-Bucks. Unfortunately, players cannot choose to buy the items separately, and can only buy the bundle as a whole.

And that concludes all the information we have on the Weapon X bundle. The Weapon X bundle is a fantastic addition to Fortnite's extensive lineup of crossover content, sure to attract both Fortnite players and Marvel fans alike. Don't miss out on adding this iconic set to your collection!

