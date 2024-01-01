Eddie Hearn reveals that the highly anticipated fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder is "dead for now".

Eddie Hearn, the prominent figure in the world of boxing, has delivered a significant blow to the long-anticipated showdown between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder. Following Wilder's loss to Joseph Parker, Hearn declared, “the fight's dead for now… The people who wanted to put the fight on no longer see that as the fight that it was. The numbers don't work now because Wilder's a busted flush at the moment. It's a mismatch in my opinion”

The much-anticipated clash between Joshua and Wilder, which was slated for early 2024, has now been shelved indefinitely. Hearn's somber pronouncement comes in the wake of Wilder's defeat to Parker, a result that has dramatically altered the trajectory of the heavyweight division. Hearn, in a candid interview with iFL TV, acknowledged the grim reality.

The aftermath of Wilder's loss has left the boxing world reeling, with the prospect of a showdown between two of the sport's biggest names now in jeopardy. Hearn's frank assessment of the situation has forced a reassessment of the heavyweight landscape, as alternative paths and potential opponents are being explored for both Joshua and Wilder.

Wilder's defeat at the hands of Parker has not only derailed the much-anticipated bout with Joshua but has also raised questions about the future of the “Bronze Bomber” in the sport. The manner of Wilder's loss has prompted soul-searching and speculation about his next steps, as he grapples with the fallout of a significant setback in his career.

In the aftermath of Wilder's defeat, Hearn did not mince his words, offering a blunt and unvarnished appraisal of the situation. He pointed to the ramifications of Wilder's loss on the proposed mega-fight, emphasizing that the current circumstances have rendered the much-anticipated showdown unfeasible. Hearn's candid remarks have underscored the seismic impact of Wilder's defeat on the boxing world, leaving the future of the sport's marquee matchup in doubt.

The fallout from Wilder's loss has reverberated across the boxing landscape, prompting a reevaluation of the heavyweight division's dynamics. With the Joshua-Wilder showdown now in limbo, the focus has shifted to alternative options and potential adversaries for both fighters. Hearn's acknowledgment of the current impasse has set the stage for a new chapter in the ever-unpredictable world of heavyweight boxing.

Wilder's defeat has prompted a reassessment of the heavyweight landscape, with the future of the sport's most coveted matchup now shrouded in uncertainty. While Hearn's somber pronouncement has cast a pall over the prospect of a Joshua-Wilder clash, the ever-unpredictable nature of the sport ensures that the final bell has not yet tolled on the possibility of a future resurgence of this once-inevitable showdown. It remains to be seen what is next for both Joshua and Wilder but one thing is for certain fight fans are eagerly awaiting their returns to the ring.