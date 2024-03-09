Anthony Joshua had his fair share of doubters before stepping in the ring with former UFC superstar Francis Ngannou on Friday in Saudi Arabia, but he quickly silenced the naysayers with an epic second-round knockout.
The winner of this fight will likely take on the winner of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk, which AJ said he's more than prepared for.
Via Matchroom Boxing:
🎯 #FuryUsyk pic.twitter.com/yNLjDdCXUC
— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) March 9, 2024
Anthony Joshua certainly has revenge on his mind if it is Usyk up next because the Ukrainian beat him in back-to-back fights. As for Fury, AJ has never faced him but the two have went back and forth about a potential bout for years. Eddie Hearn, who is the promoter for Joshua, will be the one to make a Usyk or Fury fight happen next and expressed his confidence in Joshua.
The Englishman really looked good against Ngannou, a guy who fave the Gypsy King a run for his money. AJ landed several big shots on the Cameroonian, with the right hook in the second round proving to be the difference-maker.
That's now four wins in a row for Anthony Joshua, who is in fantastic form right now. AJ was extremely classy after knocking out Ngannou, telling him he's a gift to boxing and even saying he wants to donate money to Ngannou's foundation.
At 34, the opportunity to become a heavyweight champ is slowly slipping away. This is likely Joshua's last chance if he does clash with whoever comes out victorious between Fury and Usyk. That bout takes place on May 18th.