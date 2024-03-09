Anthony Joshua just shocked the world on Friday. During the second round of this highly-anticipated boxing match with Francis Ngannou, Joshua landed a strong right hook to knock his opponent out cold on the canvas.
Regardless, the tenured boxer showed sportsmanship and even gave a bit of advice to Ngannou moving forward.
“Don't leave boxing!” Joshua said, following the fight. (per Matchroom Boxing)
🗣️ "Don't leave boxing!" – AJ tells Ngannou 🤝#JoshuaNgannou #KnockoutChaos pic.twitter.com/qnwctSzkxo
— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) March 9, 2024
Ngannou rose to fame as a UFC heavyweight, garnering wins over the likes of Stipe Miocic, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos and Ciryl Gane. His 2021 bout with Miocic, in particular, won him the promotion's Heavyweight title, which he held on until his departure in 2023.
The 6-foot-4, 257-pound fighter ended his UFC career following a contract dispute with the organization. Ngannou and the UFC failed to reach an agreement, causing the Heavyweight to be stripped of his belt. In an interview with journalist Ariel Helwani, the Cameroonian revealed that he left because the UFC declined his request to provide health insurance for all its fighters, per DAZN's Matt Astbury.
Now, Ngannou seems to be focused on his transition to boxing. Prior to the Joshua bout, Ngannou lost in a split-decision fight to renowned Heavyweight Tyson Fury. Still, his ability to go toe-to-toe with the Gypsy King turned the heads of many.
This recent knockout may be a setback, but if someone like Anthony Joshua makes a statement about staying in boxing, then it means the potential is there. Francis Ngannou already has the punching power. With a bit more experience, the former UFC champ will surely garner his first win soon.