Holding the exclusive broadcast rights for Monday Night Football, ESPN is always looking for ways to spice up the production. While Robert Griffin III was hired to do just that, ESPN is having second thoughts in the wake of Jason Kelce's retirement.
The Worldwide Leader in Sports is actively pursuing Kelce to join their MNF broadcast, via Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. ESPN isn't the only one trying to sign Kelce, as NBC, CBS and Amazon Prime are all in the running for his services.
Monday Night Football has gone through plenty of iterations as ESPN looks to find the right fit. The personnel involved has been switched around countless times with Scott Van Pelt now leading the Monday Night Countdown coverage. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were brought in to commentate the weekly spectacle.
Heading into the 2024 campaign, some things will stay the same on Monday Night Football. SVP will still be there as will Marcus Spears, Ryan Clark and Michelle Beisner-Buck.
Robert Griffin III was considered a rising star at the company. However, that shine has ‘leveled off,' recently, leading to ESPN considering a change. If they can land him, Kelce would likely step into his role and become a leading voice at Monday Night Football.
Why Monday Night Football wants Jason Kelce
Kelce has officially hung up the cleats after a 13-year NFL career. He was named a seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro, winning a Super Bowl for the only team he has ever known in the Philadelphia Eagles.
During that tenure, Kelce made 193 starts for the franchise. He didn't miss a game from 2015 on. While he may not have the quarterback brain that Griffin does, Kelce is well aware of the ins and outs of the game. From fundamentals to the nuances, Kelce has seen it all. From a pure football background, Kelce has done nothing but live and breathe the sport for over two decades.
But ESPN needs more than just football acumen. They need someone with a personality who will both entertain and inform. In their eyes, there may be no better candidate than Kelce.
During his playing days, Kelce showed off his charisma through interviews, his hairstyles and his interactions with fans and teammates. As he sails off into the sunset, he has shown a completely new side of him on his podcast, New Heights.
The show – which ranks fourth on Spotify's top sports podcasts – features both Jason and Travis Kelce talking about the happening around the NFL and life. There, Kelce has been able to show off his personality and his overall humor. Through Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs' run to the Super Bowl, Jason was seen shirtless celebrating in the press box and being involved in antics that further showed off his emphatic energy.
Jason Kelce has been described as the, ‘linchpin of NFL TV free agency.' He has proven to fans and pundits the exact player and person he is. The next time those fans hear him might just be on Monday Night Football.
Sorry, Robert Griffin III.