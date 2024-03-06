Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announced his retirement, and he went further into the decision with his brother Travis during the latest episode of the New Neights podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.
“The reality was it was more firm than it's ever been this year, that I just don't think physically I can compete at the level I want to anymore, and compete the way I want to,” Jason Kelce said on the New Heights podcast. “My elbow, my knees, it's just gotten to the point where the deterioration and the recovery from that deterioration hasn't really manifested on game day yet but I know it's going to start doing that, and I'd rather not, I'm hard on myself and if I go out there and I'm not the player I want to be it will crush me. I feel very confident in the decision I made, I know that it's time, I've had a really good run, but that's the biggest reason why.”
Kelce has been known to play through injuries with the Eagles throughout his career. It is understandable after the run that he has had that he is calling it a career. After the Eagles went to the Super Bowl in the 2022 season, it he considered it then, but felt that he had a chance to win a championship in 2023.
Ultimately, Kelce finishes his career with seven pro bowls, six all-pro team appearances and one Super Bowl ring. He will likely be inducted into the hall of fame down the line.