Jason Kelce is known for doing a lot of odd things throughout his NFL tenure. From wearing a mummer costume during the Philadelphia Eagles' victory parade to shouting during a Kansas City Chiefs playoff game to support Travis Kelce, there are plenty of reasons to love him. However, he does encounter some problems when it comes to his Super Bowl ring. The piece of history that he owns was kept in a sock at one time but now its whereabouts seem to be unknown.
Yes, it is very unfortunate that Jason Kelce lost his Super Bowl ring. The former Eagles center unveiled what happened to it with Travis Kelce, via New Heights presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment.
“I legitimately lost my Super Bowl ring in this event. They could not find it. This is Jets Jake and Intern Brandon the next day searching through the Chili to try and find the sock that had my Super Bowl ring in it. We have still yet to find it. All of the stuff has been thrown away. So, I think we can safely assume that my Super Bowl ring is now in a landfill someplace in the Cincinnati tri-state area. I didn’t think that would happen,” the Eagles legend said to the Chiefs star.
Jason Kelce earned that Super Bowl ring back in 2017. They trampled over Tom Brady's New England Patriots to cement their names into the record books. It was the same game where Nick Foles popped off and Trey Burton threw the famous Philly Special.
Obviously, the Eagles legend wants his ring back because of the memories and history behind it. He even outlined his plan in trying to snag a new ring.
“Somebody at some point messed with my Super Bowl ring, which I’m fine with. It’s just a hunk of metal. I'll just have another one made I think. They can do that right?” he declared.
The journey to the Eagles' ring
Coach Doug Pederson had a special team in his hands during the 2017 Super Bowl. They won the NFC East by only dropping three games. This squad also led the league with a 9.41 SRS while ranking third in points for which clocked in at 28.6 per game and fourth in points against which was at 18.4.
They then struggled a bit against the Atlanta Falcons. The Eagles did get the narrow victory with a 15 to 10 scoreline. Pederson's squad then made light work of the Minnesota Vikings in the Conference Championships. A scoreline of 38 to 7 decided the match and it was long over even before the final buzzer sounded.
Tom Brady and the Patriots were an astounding team to face in the Super Bowl. After all, they were the defending champions and were at the peak of their dynasty. However, it was the combined minds of Pederson and Frank Reich that allowed them to run the Philly Special. The fake-off was successful and so was the throw. Ever since then, the rest has been history.
Kelce and the Eagles came close to another shot at football immortality. But, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's Chiefs were just too loaded of a squad to face.