In the new memoir from WWE star Becky Lynch, The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, an NSFW photo is shared. It features her and her husband, known as Seth Rollins in WWE, wearing nothing but their title belts.
Ahead of the book's release, the photo was making the rounds online. This had to have been taken sometime after WrestleMania 35 when Lynch was holding the SmackDown and Raw Women's Championships and Rollins was the Universal Champion.
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch after #WWE #Wrestlemania 35 with their titles. pic.twitter.com/0hSDD39WMl
— NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news (@nodqdotcom) March 12, 2024
ClutchPoints had a lengthy talk with Lynch ahead of the release of her memoir. In the book, Lynch is so open and candid about her experiences. So much so that some part of her knew her fellow WWE stars would roast her for certain things in the book. This included the image, which Lynch cackled immediately upon it being brought up.
“That's one of them!” Lynch said of the photo. “It's just funny. It had to get out in the world at some point — it's just too silly and fun not to.”
Becky Lynch recalls the story behind the photo
She then recalled the story behind the photo. She and Rollins, whose real name is Colby Daniel Lopez, are “the worst at taking photos.” However, Lynch was determined to get this one.
“That was the day before I was about to lose one of those titles and I was like, ‘We gotta get this done otherwise I'm not gonna have it,'” Lynch recalled. “So we'd just gotten back from Europe on a two-week tour. We were both exhausted and it was just like, Alright, let's go.
“It's just so funny and silly,” she concluded with a laugh.
Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are two of the top stars in WWE. The former is a multi-time Women's Champion, and the latter is the current World Heavyweight Champion.
Heading into WrestleMania 40, both Lynch and Rollins have high-profile matches. Lynch will face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship after winning the women's Elimination Chamber match. In her career, Lynch has had several big WrestleMania matches. At last year's show, Lynch teamed with legends Lita and Trish Stratus to take down Damage CTRL's Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.
Meanwhile, Seth Rollins will pull double duty across the two nights of WrestleMania 40. On the first night of the Showcase of the Immortals. he will team with the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes to take on the team of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns. Should the latter team win, Rhodes' match against Reigns on Night 2 will be “Bloodline Rules.”
And then on the second night of WrestleMania 40, Rollins will face Drew McIntyre for his World Heavyweight Championship. McIntyre earned his opportunity at Rollins' title by winning the men's Elimination Chamber match in February.
Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl will be released on March 26.