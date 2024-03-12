After watching Seth Rollins take swing after swing at the biggest, baddest faction in all of professional wrestling, The Bloodline, since Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his triumphant return at RAW Day 1, it's hard not to forget that he's technically set to face-off against Drew McIntyre at the “Showcase of the Immortals,” marking their third match for the title since it was introduced last May.
Taking the ring for the opening segment of RAW, McIntyre took some time to call out the “Visionary” for not taking him seriously heading into Mania, a declaration that earned an incredible response from Rollins, who decided to make things personal with his soon-to-be foe.
“Drew, you're starting to remind me of somebody. Ah I can't quite remember his name. I know that you don't like him very much, he's got a lot of tattoos, and he's from Chicago. Yeah, that's right, Drew, you're kind of reminding me of CM Punk! I always thought that CM Punk was the biggest hypocrite in the world until I met you. For years and years, you've gone on about, ‘The Bloodline screwed me, The Bloodline cost me this, they cost me the big title, they cost me the big match.' Up until a few weeks ago, you were saying it over and over and over, and now, all of a sudden, it seems to me you're looking to become an honorary member of The Bloodline,” Seth Rollins told Drew McIntyre as the crowd went wild in Houston.
“See if you can help me out with this Houston, a couple weeks back, Drew McIntyre beats Cody Rhodes. Can he do that without the help of The Bloodline? Or how about last week, you beat Jey Uso, could you have done that without the help of The Bloodline? Man Drew, I don't buy this bull crap about you not wanting The Bloodline to interfere in our match at WrestleMania; I think you would like nothing more than for The Bloodline to take this title off my waist. You would like nothing more than to stand next to The Rock and be ‘The People's Champion's Chosen One.'
“Well, I got news for you, Jack; it ain't gonna happen. Let me lay it out for ya: Night 1 of WrestleMania, myself, and the ‘American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes, we take down The Bloodline. And then when it's Night 2, when it's just you and me, one-on-one for the World Heavyweight Championship, the same thing is going to happen that always happens when it's you and me one-on-one, title on the line; I'm going to stop your head into this mat, I'm going to pin your shoulders into the ground and the last thing you're going to hear in the biggest moment of your career is the people singing my song.”
Steamy stuff, right? Well, wait, it gets even better, as CM Punk, I mean, DM Hunk, got a little hot under the collar and opened himself up to even more personal attacks from the “Revolutionary.”
Screw Seth Rollins. Screw your chants. And screw CM Punk 🤌 pic.twitter.com/9NpbIUuOQC
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 12, 2024
Seth Rollins isn't worried about Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40.
Visibly incensed by Seth Rollins' words, Drew McIntyre attempted to prove that he was the better man, taking a shot at his opponent by opting to take the high road.
“I know what you're going to do; you want me to put you out of your misery,” Drew McIntyre noted. “You want me to swing on you? You want me to drop you? I'm not going to do it. I have to face you at WrestleMania, I have to pin you at WrestleMania. There's nothing you can say that could provoke me.”
As McIntyre walked out of the ring and towards the locker room, Rollins decided to poke the bear once more, letting his fellow RAW performer know that there was another reason why he was more concerned with The Bloodline than his World Heavyweight Championship foe.
“Hey Drew, Drew! One more thing, you wanna know why I haven't paid much attention to you on the road to WrestleMania?” Seth Rollins asked. “Well, because of all the things, the list of threats that I'm worried about going into WrestleMania, you've got The Rock, you've got Roman Reigns, you've my broken back, you've got my blown-out knee, and then at the very bottom of the list, the thing that I'm worried about the least is Drew McIntyre.”
This, understandably, got McIntyre right back into the ring, as he squared up in opposite Rollins with a very Bobby Boucher-looking glint in his eye. Unfortunately for the fans in Houston, however, the segment ended there, as they, like the rest of WWE fans, will have to watch the match on Night 2 of WrestleMania just like the rest of the promotion's fans.