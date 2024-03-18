Is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson exempt from the WWE rules?
Earlier this week, a report from SEScoops said that several WWE executives such as President Nick Khan, Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque and Executive Vice President for Talent Dan Ventrelle sent out a memo to the talents that reminded them to follow “PG guidelines” when they're on television as well as on their social media.
Can you smell what The Rock is f***ing cooking?
The WWE management reportedly scaled back that reminder, however it seems that Johnson is exempted and it hasn't been sitting well with the rest of the WWE wrestlers.
In a recent WWE Raw promo uploaded to his social media account, Rock called out Cody Rhodes, “Are you f***ing kidding me? You start f***ing crying?”
When The Rock opened WWE SmackDown, a song he dedicated to Rhodes, Seth Rollins and the rest of what he called “Cody Crybabies,” contained a few NSFW lines. SEScoops asked as to why Johnson gets a pass, but the rest of the wrestlers are still “handcuffed” by the no-profanity rules.
The wrestler-turned-actor-and-back-to-wrestler again said that he shoots “from the hip” and is just having fun.
“Networks and ‘standards & practices' have issues with my language, but I'd rather be real than not,” he said posted on Instagram.
“I talk from the heart, shoot from the hip and try to always have fun. Enjoy the Rock concert,” the post continued with the music, devil and whiskey emojis.
In January, Rock became part of the WWE/TKO Board of Directors. With that appointment, he also gained ownership of his wrestling name, The Rock, and all of his catchphrases.
He'll be wrestling his first full match since 2013 which was against John Cena. Cena beat him in that match for the title WWE Heavyweight Championship.
The Rock will return in the ring with Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, the World Heavyweight Champion. The fight is set for WrestleMania 40's first night.
If The Bloodline prevails in that match, it will be a Bloodline Rules fight on night two with Rhodes facing Reigns for the championship, one-on-one.