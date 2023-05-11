Ben Cooper has been a writer for ClutchPoints since April 2021. He is a 18-year-old working toward becoming a sports analyst. He covers the NBA and NFL and is a lifelong Lakers fan.

The Atlanta Falcons are one of the teams destined for a huge improvement this season. Atlanta has made a flurry of moves this offseason to improve their roster. The Falcons have a lot to look forward to this season with their revamped roster.

Atlanta made some big splashes in free agency, including safety Jessie Bates. They added to their defensive line with David Onyemata and Calais Campbell. The Falcons have made a ton of moves to upgrade their defense.

With their first-round pick, Atlanta opted to draft the best running back in the class, Bijan Robinson. Robinson should come in and immediately be a difference-maker on the offensive end. He rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns, per Sports Reference. Robinson also had 19 receptions for 314 yards and two receiving touchdowns. His talent should pair well with the offense that features offensive weapons like Drake London and Kyle Pitts.

The Falcons added to their offensive line in the second round by drafting Matthew Bergeron. Atlanta also invested in the offensive line earlier this offseason by re-signing right tackle Kaleb McGary.

Desmond Ridder will be the quarterback in Week 1. Ridder was Atlanta’s third-round pick in 2022. In four games last season, Ridder went 2-2. He threw for 708 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions with a 63.5 percent completion percentage, per Pro Football Reference.

The Falcons’ improvement to their roster this offseason gives them a shot to win the division. The NFC South is a weak division this year. While the New Orleans Saints could win the division, it’s unknown how Derek Carr will perform. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will regress with Tom Brady retired, and the Carolina Panthers are entering their first year with the number one overall pick, Bryce Young.

With that said, here are three free agents for the Falcons to target after the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. Safety Daniel Sorenson

Although the Falcons have added to their defense, they could use more depth. Daniel Sorenson would be a solid depth safety for Atlanta to add. He is a veteran and would provide another voice in the locker room.

Last season, Sorenson had 25 total tackles and two interceptions. Back in 2020, Sorenson finished with 91 total tackles and three interceptions. He may not be a star like Bates III, who they brought in, but the Falcons need depth and leadership, which Sorenson can provide.

2. Linebacker Myles Jack

Taking a chance on Myles Jack could be a quality signing for Atlanta. Jack would give the Falcons more depth at linebacker. Last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jack finished with 104 total tackles and three tackles for loss.

Jack can play inside or outside linebacker and is a solid player. He would add depth to their linebacker core, improving their defense even more.

1. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson

The Falcons have an unproven receiving group with London, Mack Hollins, and Scotty Miller. London is a growing young receiver, while Hollins is coming off a career year with the Las Vegas Raiders. Hollins hauled in a career-high 57 receptions for 690 yards and four touchdowns.

Bringing in another receiver for depth would make it easier on a young quarterback in Ridder. Demarcus Robinson could be an option for the Falcons. Robinson caught 48 passes for 458 yards and two touchdowns. He has Super Bowl experience during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs. Bringing him in as a depth receiver would help Atlanta.

The Falcons have had an impressive offseason. They will be right in the mix for the NFC South title.