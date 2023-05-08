Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Atlanta Falcons have added another name in NFL Free Agency, signing former Seattle Seahawks and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Tre Flowers to a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Falcons secondary now has recently added Tre Flowers, Mike Hughes, Jeff Okudah and Clark Phillips III to a group that already included A.J. Terrell, Dee Alford, Cornell Armstrong and Darren Hall,” wrote Schefter on Monday.

The Oklahoma State product played the first four seasons of his career with the Seahawks after being drafted by the franchise in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was originally a safety, and converted to a cornerback with Seattle in his rookie season. He hasn’t changed positions since.

After four seasons, Flowers was waived, and claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals in Oct. 2021. He re-signed with the team in 2022, and recorded his first interception with the team in Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound cornerback has accumulated 259 tackles over his six-year NFL career, adding two sacks, 20 pass deflections, four interceptions, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

“Flowers visited the Falcons’ training complex in late March but didn’t sign a deal at that point. He’s committed to Atlanta now, and will reunite with safety Jessie Bates III and secondary coach Steven Jackson after working with them in Cincinnati,” wrote Scott Bair of Atlantafalcons.com on Monday.