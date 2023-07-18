The recent reunion between Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods has left fans divided, with many urging the two to stay apart. Following their shocking dinner together on Saturday, fans took to Instagram comments under Woods' recent post and Twitter to express their concerns and opinions on the rekindled friendship, according to TMZ.

While some fans are supportive of their reconciliation, there is a substantial portion who believe that Woods should distance herself from Jenner. Commenting on Woods' latest photo, fans reminded her that she had been “better and happier” since the friendship ended years ago. One user expressed disappointment in Woods' choice of friends, while another issued a stern warning to be cautious about her man when around Jenner and her circle.

Fans were particularly alarmed by a paparazzi photo showing Woods walking behind Jenner as they exited a sushi restaurant. Some fans advised her not to fall into the same dynamic they had before, urging her to maintain her independence. They believed that Woods had been doing well on her own and didn't need to rely on Jenner's friendship.

Similar sentiments were echoed in the comment section of Kylie's social media posts, with fans offering warnings about reconnecting with Woods after the fallout they experienced the first time. Fans reminded both Jenner and Woods of the drama that unfolded when their friendship came to an abrupt end due to Woods' involvement with Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian's ex-partner.

In a previous appearance on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, Woods admitted that Thompson had kissed her at a house party, but clarified that it was not a passionate encounter. She also took responsibility for putting herself in that situation, acknowledging the role alcohol played in the events that unfolded.