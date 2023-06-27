Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have officially called it quits, and reconciliation seems unlikely. Despite their recent reunion to celebrate their daughter's graduation from preschool, sources report that the former couple is not working on getting back together. Both Kylie, 25, and Travis, 32, are said to be content with their current arrangement as co-parents to their children, Stormi, 5, and Aire, who is one year old, Yahoo reports.

Friends of the couple believe that this time it's different and they have truly ended their relationship for good, according to exclusive sources. While Kylie and Travis have had a history of breaking up and getting back together, they are reportedly in a different mindset now and are focused on successfully co-parenting their kids. The sources emphasize that Kylie and Travis are handling their situation well and have excellent communication.

Following their split, both Kylie and Travis have moved on. Kylie has been linked to actor Timothée Chalamet since April, although neither has confirmed nor denied the relationship rumors. In June, they were spotted together for the first time at a barbecue hosted by Timothée at his Beverly Hills home. The gathering also included Kylie's sister, Kendall Jenner, and Timothée's sister, actress Pauline Chalamet.

The former couple had been in an on-and-off relationship for five years before their split earlier this year, which was first reported by Us Weekly. While Kylie and Travis have decided not to pursue a romantic relationship anymore, they remain committed to co-parenting their children and are focused on ensuring their well-being.