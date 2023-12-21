Which Running Back will lead your fantasy football team to the promised land in Week 16?

Hello, tenacious fantasy football aficionados! As we approach the pivotal phase of the fantasy football playoffs in Week 16, the pursuit of championship glory reaches its climax. Maneuvering through the playoffs successfully requires a strategic touch. Our Week 16 fantasy running back rankings are crafted to aid you in fending off elimination and chasing that coveted championship title.

Within the running back landscape, Kyren Williams has surged up the ranks owing to his recent stellar performances. Rachaad White has also climbed the ladder at the position. Meanwhile, Isiah Pacheco makes a notable return for the Chiefs and secures a spot in the top 15 due to a promising matchup against Las Vegas. On the flip side, Saquon Barkley faces a formidable challenge in Philadelphia. This almost nudges him out of the top 15. He remains a risk-reward option as a No. 2 fantasy football running back or a flex starter.

As has been the case throughout the season, we'll keep you informed about the entire PPR landscape within the running back position. Our coverage will encompass the elite, must-start choices for the upcoming weekend and shine a spotlight on sleepers and valuable waiver-wire additions. We also urge caution against potential bust candidates and provide updates on the most significant injuries.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Running Back rankings entering Week 16 of the 2023 regular season.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

Familiar faces dominate our list of top fantasy football picks for Week 16. The dynamic Christian McCaffrey, the touchdown-machine Raheem Mostert, the talented Travis Etienne, and the versatile Alvin Kamara are stalwarts in the PPR realm. They are firmly cemented as indispensable starters this week.

In the rookie category, Jahmyr Gibbs impressed with 108 yards and two TDs against the Broncos. Likewise for Bijan Robinson, who overcame a recent fumble-related setback. Both have earned their “elite” status, especially in favorable matchups. We also like veterans Tony Pollard, Austin Ekeler, and Joe Mixon, along with De'Von Achane this week. Pollard showcased resilience against the Bills, while Ekeler looks to rebound under new coaching dynamics. Mixon and Achane ride high on momentum, facing defenses vulnerable to the run.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

Green Bay's Aaron Jones is recently back from a sprained MCL. He presents a potential PPR league winner, particularly against the Panthers. James Conner promises to capitalize on Chicago's vulnerability to RBs. Javonte Williams and Kenneth Walker III, despite recent fluctuations, boast favorable matchups against susceptible defenses. These make them solid starts.

Ezekiel Elliott remains a standout in the Patriots' struggling offense. He holds promise against the Broncos, who have struggled against the run in recent games. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon are also worth considering. This is especially if Isiah Pacheco remains sidelined. Meanwhile, Ty Chandler could shine if Alexander Mattison is unavailable.

Fantasy Football Busts

Gus Edwards and Devin Singletary have had recent successes. Despite that, both face challenging Week 16 matchups. Edwards carries more risk with Keaton Mitchell likely out. Antonio Gibson's outlook is clouded by a tough matchup against the Jets. We expect them to see limited opportunities.

Gus Edwards punches it to the end zone for the Ravens TOUCHDOWN to extend the lead 💥pic.twitter.com/LUeMzbqgOw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 18, 2023

Fantasy Football Injuries

Zack Moss and Keaton Mitchell both exited Week 15 early. They are unlikely to play in Week 16. Jonathan Taylor, Brian Robinson Jr., Isiah Pacheco, Alexander Mattison, Josh Jacobs, Rhamondre Stevenson, and AJ Dillon also all missed last week. Monitor their statuses for Week 16. While Jacobs and Dillon were “questionable” leading up to last week, closely monitoring their practice statuses is imperative for fantasy football managers.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Running Back rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 16 Running Back Rankings

1. Christian McCaffrey, SF vs. BAL (1)

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET @ MIN (2)

3. Raheem Mostert, MIA vs. DAL (3)

4. Travis Etienne Jr., JAC @ TB (4)

5. Alvin Kamara, NO @ LAR (5)

6. Rachaad White, TB vs. JAC (14)

7. Kyren Williams, LAR vs. NO (13)

8. Bijan Robinson, ATL vs. IND (6)

9. Tony Pollard, DAL @ MIA (7)

10. James Cook, BUF @ LAC (29)

11. Joe Mixon, CIN @ PIT (9)

12. Derrick Henry, TEN vs. SEA (16)

13. Isiah Pacheco, KC vs. LV (18)

14. Breece Hall, NYJ vs. WAS (12)

15. Saquon Barkley, NYG @ PHI (11)

16. Aaron Jones, GB @ CAR (17)

17. D'Andre Swift, PHI vs. NYG (20)

18. Ezekiel Elliott, NE @ DEN (27)

19. De'Von Achane, MIA vs. DAL (10)

20. Kenneth Walker III, SEA @ TEN (23)

21. Jonathan Taylor, IND @ ATL (19)

22. Chuba Hubbard, CAR vs. GB (25)

23. David Montgomery, DET @ MIN (15)

24. Ty Chandler, MIN vs. DET (31)

25. Austin Ekeler, LAC vs. BUF (8)

26. James Conner, ARI @ CHI (26)

27. Devin Singletary, HOU vs. CLE (30)

28. Javonte Williams, DEN vs. NE (22)

29. Jaylen Warren, PIT vs. CIN (21)

30. Najee Harris, PIT vs. CIN (28)

31. Jerome Ford, CLE @ HOU (24)

32. Tyjae Spears, TEN vs. SEA (40)

33. Gus Edwards, BAL @ SF (32)

34. Josh Jacobs, LV @ KC (37)

35. Antonio Gibson, WAS @ NYJ (33)

36. Jerick McKinnon, KC vs. LV (35)