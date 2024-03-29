It's been a weird offseason for the Miami Dolphins but the team has maintained most of its talent to remain competitive next season. One key player fans have been hoping to see return is Raheem Mostert. He's been incredibly reliable over the years and proved to be a great option under Mike McDaniel's scheme. Now, Mostert re-signs for a new deal!
Raheem Mostert officially signed a two-year $9.075 million contract, according to Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network. That's the maximum amount Mostert can make over the next two seasons with the Dolphins.
“The Dolphins and RB Raheem Mostert agreed to terms on a new, 2-year deal worth $9.075M max, source said. One of the most productive in the NFL.”
Mostert turned out to pair well with rookie running back De'Von Achane. The two of them went ballistic last season and should do the same in 2024. The Dolphins have one of the more electric rushing attacks and Raheem Mostert plays a large part in that. This is a great signing for Miami.
Last season, Mostert had a career year, putting up career highs for yards (1,012) and touchdowns (18 rushing, 3 receiving). With Mostert returning to the backfield, the Dolphins' rushing attack should be in full swing.
Raheem Mostert's 2024 season outlook with Dolphins
Although Mostert is 31 years old, he's proven to be a reliable asset in McDaniel's offense. So far, the veteran running back has gotten better with age after having a rocky start to his career. With that said, he's in a prime position to have another career year with the Dolphins.
We should still expect Mostert to split carries with Achane. The NFL has been trending toward a two-running back system these last few years now. So, it make sense for the Dolphins to continue that trend in 2024.
Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane both have similar running styles. However, Achane has youth on his side. He likely would have received more carries last season if it wasn't for the injuries. That was something Mostert largely benefited from. So, it's possible Mostert struggles to break 1,000 rushing yards in back-to-back seasons.
At the end of the day, the Dolphins have an electric offense. Tua Tagovailoa came into his own and proved he can be a franchise quarterback. With Tyreek Hill and Jayden Waddle opening up the offense, it's allowed the running game to feast on opposing defenses when they least expect it.
Look for Raheem Mostert to have another efficient season. Although his overall numbers could drop if Achane can stay healthy, Mostert can still provide the consistency the Dolphins need out of the backfield. Miami should be one of the better offenses next season with the number of weapons they have.