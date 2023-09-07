FOOTBALL IS BACK, BABY! Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season kicks off with the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs taking on the upstart Detroit Lions. After months of waiting, fans get to watch their favorite football teams once again. The start of the NFL season also means that fantasy football will return, with team managers eagerly awaiting which players will be available.

Let's get right to it. Which fantasy football favorites are on the injury lists ahead of the first week of the 2023 NFL season? Let's take a look.

Here are the notable injuries for the TNF game between the Chiefs and Lions, which won't be included here.

Cooper Kupp, LAR, WR – OUT (hamstring)

Cooper Kupp was slated to make his return this season after missing the end of the 2022 season. He was considered as one of the best wide receivers in fantasy football, just behind Justin Jefferson and right in line with Ja'Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill. However, the Los Angeles Rams WR suffered a hamstring injury during their training camp. Kupp missed most of camp and their preseason as a result.

After suffering a setback in his rehab, Kupp has flown to Minnesota to reach out to a specialist. As a result, the Rams WR is listed as “OUT” for their Week 1 game. The ramifications for Week 1 are obvious. However, Sean McVay hinted at the star wide receiver potentially missing more than Week 1, or even a stint in the IR. That could be devastating news for fantasy owners that took the WR in the first round.

George Kittle, SF, TE – Questionable (adductor)

Getting a top-tier tight end is often tough in fantasy leagues. Because of the lack of depth at the position, teams often scramble to get the best tight ends before other teams. George Kittle is one of the better tight ends in fantasy football, with his route-running and sure hands helping him accumulate stats.

However, heading into Week 1, Kittle is listed as questionable due to an injury he suffered a few weeks ago. Kittle's adductor injury threatens his Week 1 availability for the 49ers. The TE isn't the most productive TE in fantasy (his elite blocking doesn't show up in the scoresheet), but he's almost always good for some solid stats in a pinch. The latest update on Kittle said that he didn't practice, but he had some sprints on a side field.

Mark Andrews, BAL, TE – Questionable

In stark contrast to Kittle, Mark Andrews is arguably the most productive tight end save for Travis Kelce in fantasy football. While Kittle plays more like a traditional tight end (serving as an extra pass blocker), Andrews is functionally a secondary or tertiary WR for the Baltimore Ravens. That makes him a great pick in fantasy, as well: more routes run means more catches (great for PPR!) and more stats.

However, fantasy owners had a bit of a scare when Mark Andrews missed three straight practices due to an undisclosed injury. The star TE returned to the practice field a couple of days, ago, thankfully. Andrews will likely have a smaller share of receptions for the Ravens, as they added weapons like Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr to amp up their passing attack. Still, if Flowers gets rattled in his first NFL game or if OBJ shows signs of rust, Andrews will most likely be Lamar Jackson's preferred target.

Terry McLaurin, WAS, WR, – Questionable (toe)

One of the more underrated names in the NFL, Terry McLaurin has been consistently good for the Commanders throughout his career. Despite not having an elite quarterback under center, the Washington wide receiver still finds a way to be productive, going for over 1,000 yards last season.

McLaurin looks like an excellent option at WRs for owners that need a reliable WR2. However, the Commanders WR's status for Week 1 is in jeopardy after suffering a toe injury in practice. McLaurin is day-to-day with said injury, but has returned to practicing with the team. McLaurin's Week 1 performance will highly depend on how much Sam Howell will rely on the star WR.

Jamal Adams and Devon Witherspoon, SEA, S and CB – Questionable

We're listing these two players together because both players are crucial to the Seahawks' defense. Witherspoon, the rookie CB, suffered a hamstring injury during training camp and had limited practice. Meanwhile, Adams' knee injury forced him to sit out their latest practice.

Whether it's an IDP league or just your standard D/ST, defense is an important part of a fantasy team's output. The Seahawks are thankfully benefitting from Kupp's aforementioned injury as well as other injuries on the Rams' offense. Still, if both players end up missing Week 1, it could make the difference in a close fight.