All Active Locker Codes For NBA 2K Mobile

NBA 2K Mobile is the exciting iOS and Android offshoot of 2K Games' beloved basketball saga. Crafted as a free-to-play model, it enables enthusiasts to design their dream basketball squadron via the mobile edition of the enduring NBA 2K's MyTeam module. In the said mode, participants collect diverse player cards, with a focus on nabbing the rare ones. They then marshal their teams to participate in stimulating matches and tournaments.
The game's success lies not just in the real-time action but also in the quest to assemble the ultimate team. And here’s where NBA 2K Mobile’s locker codes play a pivotal role.
The Significance of Locker Codes in NBA 2K Mobile
A significant feature of NBA 2K Mobile is the continued provision of locker codes. These unique codes, when active, allow players to onboard new members to their team, entirely free of cost. Such codes often spotlight exclusive player cards, making room for legendary basketball personalities such as Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and LeBron James to be part of one’s virtual team.
Yet, there's an essential caveat. These codes, though hugely beneficial, come with a shelf-life. They remain active for only a specific duration. Hence, it's imperative for players to remain vigilant and capitalize on these codes as soon as they're released.
Current and Past Locker Codes: A Rundown
Active:
|Code
|Reward
|MRTRIPLEDOUBLE
|Oscar Robertson card
Expired:
|Code
|Reward
|S6COVERSTAR
|Donovan Mitchell Obsidian card and gear
|THANKYOUMELO
|Carmelo Anthony ’05 card and two Energy Recharges
|PEARLLAVINE
|Zach Lavine card and two Energy Recharges
|THEDREAM
|Hakeem Olajuwon Card
|ICETRAE11
|Trae Young Card
|BIGTICKET
|Kevin Garnett card and two Energy Recharges
|DMWILKINS
|Dominique Wilkins card and two Energy Recharges
|BACK2BACKMVP
|Nikola Jokić All-Star Card
|LUKAMAGIC
|Luka Dončić All-Star Card
|LARRYLEGEND
|Larry Bird card and two Energy Recharges
|GALAXYPG13
|Paul George card and two Energy Recharges
|PDMORANT
|Ja Morant card and two Energy Recharges
|TACOTUESDAY
|LeBron James card and two Energy Recharges
|NBAISBACK
|Anthony Davis card and two Energy Recharges
|BILLRUSSELL
|Bill Russell card
|RAYALLEN20
|Ray Allen Diamond card and two Energy Recharges
|SKYHOOK33
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar card and two Energy Recharges
|MVPDROSE
|Receive a Derrick Rose card and two Energy Recharges
|JORDAN23
|Michael Jordan card and two Energy Recharges
|GYROSTEP
|Giannis Antetokounmpo and two Energy Recharges
|THEADMIRAL
|David Robinson card
|CAPTAINKLAY
|Klay Thompson card
|DAMETIME
|Damian Lillard card
|JRUESUMMER
|Jrue’s Summer card
|SHOWTIME
|Magic Johnson’s card
|THEBIGCACTUS
|Shaq’s card
|KPPLAYOFFS
|Porzingis’ theme card and two event energy chargers
|ELGINBAYLOR
|Elgin Baylor’s card
|CP3PHOENIX
|Chris Paul’s card
|EMERALDKLAY
|Klay Thompson’s card
|ADFIRSTCHIP
|Onyx Anthony Davis card
|MAMBAFOREVER
|Onyx Kobe Bryant card
|JIMMYBUCKETS
|Jimmy Butler card
Steps to Redeem the NBA 2K Mobile Codes
For those new to the process or requiring a quick refresher, here's a concise guide on how to redeem these much-coveted codes:
- Initiate the NBA 2K Mobile application on your preferred iOS or Android gadget.
- On reaching the primary menu, opt for ‘The Stat Line'. Subsequently, select the button denoted by a newspaper icon.
- This maneuver redirects users to the news interface. In instances where an active code is in circulation, an ‘Enter code' option is prominently visible at the interface's top, adjacent to a textbox.
- Key in the desired code within the textbox. Concluding this, tap on the ‘Claim' button, ensuring the rewards are added to the player's collection.