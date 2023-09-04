Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said star wide receiver Cooper Kupp is still visiting specialists in Minnesota to get more information on his nagging hamstring injury and is day-to-day, according to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue. McVay said he's hoping to get more clarity on the situation Wednesday ahead of Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kupp initially injured his hamstring at the beginning of the training camp. The Rams star then suffered a setback with the injury last week. It was reported over the weekend that Kupp would be seeing a specialist to try to get to the root of the issue, and NFL Media's Ian Rapaport said Monday morning it was looking “unlikely” the wideout would suit up for Week 1.

Sean McVay's troubling injury update

McVay's Monday comments certainly won't make Rams fans feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

“You want to be able to just take it a day at a time,” McVay said. “We’re hopeful that this will give some clarity once he goes and talks to these doctors. It doesn’t fall in alignment with some of the things that have ended up occurring relative to the standard strains of the hamstring just based on what’s occurred over the last month and a half.”

This would seem to echo Rapaport's notion that Kupp won't play on Sunday. Fantasy football players who drafted Kupp won't be thrilled if he's not available for Week 1, though having him for the long haul would be better than him rushing back and making things worse.

Cooper Kupp's recent injury concerns

Kupp enjoyed a historic 2021 season but saw his 2022 campaign marred by an ankle injury, which ultimately ended his season and required surgery. The 30-year-old didn't participate in spring OTAs after his wife had a child, and now he has been dealing with this hamstring issue leading up to the season. This will be a situation to monitor all week.