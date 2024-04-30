A team as talented as the Atlanta Braves is built to overcome injuries to their star players. Atlanta won the 2021 World Series without Ronald Acuna Jr. The Braves plan to compete for a title again this season and will have to do it without ace Spencer Strider.
The loss of Strider put a bit of a burden on Atlanta's rotation, but Max Fried's return to form is a welcome sight for the Braves. Fried tossed six scoreless innings in his start on Monday but did not get the win after the Seattle Mariners won in the game's last at-bats.
Still, Fried did not allow a run for the second consecutive start and has struck out 13 batters across his last two outings. Fried has allowed only four total runs across his last four starts. Six starts into a crucial 2024 season for the lefty, Fried feels like he's exactly where he needs to be.
“I feel like I’ve got a really good feel and understanding of where I’m at,” Fried said, per Mark Bowman. “I’m just trying to keep it as simple as possible, which is to attack guys, get some ground balls and keep us in games.”
Staying in games is one thing, but winning them is another and ultimately the key to success in the MLB. The Braves are going to contend for the top seed in the National League all season and need their pitching to stay healthy and consistent. That could start and end with Max Fried, who is starting to spin it like an ace.
Braves doing what they want
Is anyone surprised that the Braves have the best record in the league a month into the season? That shouldn’t shock anyone and will likely be the case for most of the season as it has been in recent years.
Atlanta has won five straight series and has yet to lose consecutive series this season. At 19-8, the Braves have a one-and-a-half game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the National League East.
The Braves lineup consists of multiple MVP candidates, but the rotation is not chock-full of stars, especially without Strider. Atlanta will be in great shape if Max Fried can find some consistency and get into Cy Young contention.
Braves manager Brian Snitker already sees the best of Fried coming out.
“He’s getting in a really good place and getting his rhythm back again,” Snitker said. “It’s been really good.”
Fried's strikeout numbers are up and he's pitching deeper into ballgames. Consecutive quality starts are celebratory, but that should only be the beginning for a pitcher of Fried's caliber. The 2022 All-Star has twice finished in the top five in NL Cy Young Award voting and was runner-up in 2022.
We could be having a very different conversation about Max Fried in a few months, either with a good or bad twist. The Braves will be optimistic about the good part and Fried should be too as this is a contract year for the 30-year-old.