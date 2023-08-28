Baltimore Ravens fans likely panicked when they saw that star tight end Mark Andrews missed his third straight day of practice due to injury. However, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who had indicated that the injury to the star pass-catcher was minor, provided a major update to Andrews' Week 1 status while speaking to reporters on Monday. Harbaugh said that he “expects Andrews to play” in the Ravens' opening game of the season against the Houston Texans.

"Mark should be out there practicing next week. I expect him to play in the game." pic.twitter.com/gDCP9LRwAU — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 28, 2023

“You don’t need to panic about that. Tell the fans it’s going to be OK. He should be out there practicing next week. I expect him to play in the game and he should be fine. That’s where we’re at with that.”

Harbaugh, entering his 16th season as head coach of the Ravens, knows how fans panic over injury reports.

And he is here to tell Ravens fans that there's no need to panic about Andrews, the team's top pass-catcher from the 2022 season.

While Harbaugh and the Ravens have been tight-lipped about Andrews' injury, it's likely that they're holding him out of practice to be cautious with Week 1 around the corner.

If so, it's smart, given how important Andrews is to the offense. The Oklahoma product enjoyed a career year in 2021, tallying 107 receptions, 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns. He took a step back in 2022, ending the year with 847 yards in 15 games.

However, with pass-happy offensive coordinator Todd Monken now at the controls, there is reason to believe that Andrews could produce numbers like his stellar 2021 season once again this year.