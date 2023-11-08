Playing the right quarterback is always crucial in fantasy football, so let's check out our start 'em sit 'em list for Week 10's action

Week 9 was a wild one for fantasy football owners, and all eyes were on the quarterback position thanks to a historic performance from Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, as he threw for 470 yards and a rookie-record five touchdown passes in their 39-37 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Stroud has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy owners in his rookie campaign, as he was averaging 16.5 fantasy points per game even before his recent outburst, while also scoring at least ten fantasy points in every game. Stroud's latest showing makes him a lineup lock if he wasn't already.

If you happen to have Stroud on your roster, you're in luck, because many fantasy football owners are scrambling to find a proper replacement at the position with Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes both on their bye week. Find out who the best substitutes are in our Week 10 start 'em, sit 'em quarterbacks list.

QBs to Start in Week 10

Cowboys' Dak Prescott (vs. Giants)

It turns out that the concerns about Dak Prescott's slow start to the season were premature. Prescott has at least 24 fantasy points in each of his last three games, with nine total touchdowns and one pick during this stretch. While the Dallas Cowboys were unable to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9, Prescott still threw for a season-high 374 yards and three touchdowns on the day.

The only worry about Dallas' Week 10 contest against the New York Giants is that the Cowboys run away with it early, as they did when they faced off against them back in Week 1. New York's defense has improved since then, but this Dallas offense has finally found its rhythm, which makes Prescott a borderline must-start quarterback moving forward.

Titans' Will Levis (vs. Buccaneers)

Patience will be required, as will an eye for weekly matchups, when it comes to Will Levis' fantasy football prospects. While Levis managed just 8.68 fantasy points against a tough Pittsburgh Steelers defense in Week 9, Week 10 should offer a much easier contest for the rookie. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are giving up a league-high 23.5 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks and are coming off a game in which they allowed the aforementioned 470 passing yards and five touchdowns to Stroud.

Expecting those types of numbers from Levis would be a little too optimistic, but the Tennessee Titans' quarterback should be in for a solid performance in Week 10 against a vulnerable Buccaneers pass defense.

Broncos' Russell Wilson (vs. Bills)

With elite quarterbacks in Mahomes and Hurts both on their bye week, some fantasy football managers will need to take a risk in Week 10, and one of those risks involves starting Russell Wilson. The Buffalo Bills are one of the better passing defenses in the league, but they have been more beatable in recent weeks. Buffalo is giving up 278.3 passing yards per game over the last three weeks, forcing just one turnover in that span, while also allowing two passing touchdowns in each of those contests.

Start Wilson — cautiously — in Week 10 against the Bills if you need someone to fill in for you at quarterback.

QBs to Sit in Week 10

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (vs. 49ers)

Trevor Lawrence has not reached the elite level he was playing at last season, but it is not like the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback has been awful either. Lawrence has at least 14 fantasy points in all but one start, though he has not exceeded 19 points in a game this year.

Both the Jaguars and the San Francisco 49ers are coming off bye weeks; give the advantage to the defense in this one and sit Lawrence with a tough matchup on hand.

Vikings' Joshua Dobbs (vs. Saints)

After the Minnesota Vikings acquired Joshua Dobbs at the trade deadline, they were forced to put him on the field just days after he joined the franchise thanks to Jaren Hall suffering a concussion early in the game. Dobbs was practicing the snap cadence with the Vikings center on the sideline and getting plays fully described in real-time by head coach Kevin O'Connell. Yet he still managed to account for three touchdowns while leading his team to a comeback victory.

It was easily one of the most impressive performances the league has seen in recent years, but can Dobbs back it up in Week 10? He will face a New Orleans Saints defense that allows less than 200 passing yards per game and has a league-high 12 interceptions. Dobbs has potential moving forward, but it is better to fade him this weekend.

Cardinals' Kyler Murray (vs. Falcons)

Anybody starting Kyler Murray in Week 10 must be truly desperate. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback has not played in an NFL game in nearly 11 months, as he has been recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last season. When healthy last year, Murray averaged 21 fantasy points per game, and while that total is possible moving forward, don't expect anything close to that in his debut this weekend.