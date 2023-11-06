Before leading the Texans down the field for the win, rookie phenom CJ Stroud delivered a confident message to his team.

CJ Stroud is quickly running away with the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The Houston Texans quarterback hasn't just been good or passable, he's been excellent this season. Stroud's poise and decision-making were on full display against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9, going toe-to-toe with Baker Mayfield.

Stroud's masterpiece, though, came in the waning moments of the fourth quarter. After surrendering a touchdown to the Buccaneers, the Texans found themselves down by a touchdown with 46 seconds. The only way to win the game was by getting into the endzone. Despite the time pressure, CJ Stroud led Houston down the field and threw a strike to Tank Dell to win the game. It capped off a record-breaking performance from the Texans rookie.

Perhaps even more impressive, though, was Stroud's calm and confident approach to the drive. Texans offensive guard Tytus Howard told reporters Stroud's statement to the huddle just before the start of the drive, per Aaron Wilson.

““When they scored, he said, ‘All right, boys, we got plenty of time. We’re going to go down and score and win this game,’” offensive guard Tytus Howard said. “We broke the huddle, and we won the game. It’s confidence. He’s always the same person no matter what. He’s always going to be the same guy. He’s a leader. He’s a leader at heart.””

Stroud's own words confirmed just how confident he was that he'd be able to lead the team to win. All offseason long, the Texans coaches and players praised the rookie's poise and leadership. Now, we're seeing that translate onto the field.

“Honestly, I was just trying to stay calm, cool and collected, one play at a time,” Stroud said. “I told those boys up front: ‘Y’all just give me a little time, I’m going to make them pay.’”

Stroud broke the rookie record for most yards thrown in a single game by a long shot: 470 yards and 5 TDs, surpassing Marc Bulger’s 453-yard record in 2002. The Texans are now 4-4, a position no one expected them to be on this season. Can Stroud and Houston make a surprise appearance iin the playoffs? The way they're playing right now, that's not exactly impossible.