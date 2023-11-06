ESPN's Stephen A. Smith gave Cowboys QB Dak Prescott his due, despite the team falling to the Eagles on Sunday

It is not too often that we witness a coronation occur after a gut-wrenching loss. Though, it might be happening more frequently in 2023. First, Jalen Hurts ascended into elite status after a historic Super Bowl performance against the triumphant Kansas City Chiefs. And now, somewhat ironically, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott might have just swayed his skeptics in defeat versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite Prescott and the Cowboys falling victim to many of the issues that have plagued them in high-profile showdowns in the recent past, the signal-caller is earning praise for his incredibly productive performance. He threw for 374 passing yards and three touchdowns and nearly led an improbable comeback versus his NFC East foe.

Based on what he saw, Ryan Clark concluded that Prescott is capable of thriving in a critical spot. His ESPN colleague, Stephen A. Smith was not quite as glowing in his assessment but did leave the veteran QB off the hook for the loss.

"I don't blame him. I thought he played a great game…I don't think this is the day for me to say, 'It's on Dak.'" Stephen A. Smith on Dak Prescott after the Cowboys' tough loss to the Eagles.

“I don't blame him. I thought he played a great game,” the First Take personality said on Monday morning, via ClutchPoints. “I don't think this is the day for me to say, ‘It's on Dak.'”

Smith is obviously not ready to anoint Dak Prescott the way Clark is, and he did note some of the key mistakes he made (taking sacks late, stepping out of bounds short of first down), but he could not deny his terrific overall effort. Prescott displayed guts and poise while driving the Cowboys down the field in the fourth quarter. Although moral victories do not usually exist, fans should appreciate the big-game strides their quarterback is seemingly making.

Dallas' next test to prove itself against top-tier competition will not come for a few weeks, but this franchise must continue to work through the issues that are apparently so ingrained in its culture.