After an excellent showing from quarterbacks in the Week 11 slate, which fantasy football QBs should you start in Week 12?

Week 11 was another big showing for fantasy football quarterbacks, including New York Giants signal-caller Tommy DeVito. The rookie threw for three touchdowns as the Giants tied a season-high with 31 points scored.

Yet perhaps more surprising was who did not have a big game: Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs QB was a second-round pick in many fantasy football leagues but is currently only QB10 in terms of scoring. The veteran put up 16.88 points in Week 11 — a solid total, but not the production fantasy owners are expecting from an elite quarterback.

Mahomes is still worth starting this week, but which other quarterbacks should be in fantasy lineups? Find out in Week 12 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks.

QBs to Start in Week 12

Cowboys' Dak Prescott (vs. Commanders)

Dak Prescott is essentially a lineup lock at this point, but this game is worth highlighting because he might not get a better matchup all season. The Washington Commanders are giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing QBs and have also allowed the most touchdown passes. The only worry is that the Cowboys run away with this one too early, causing Dallas to take its foot off the gas.

Cardinals' Kyler Murray (vs. Rams)

Kyler Murray has looked like his old self since returning from the IR. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback is averaging 19.5 fantasy points in two starts, with much of his production coming on the ground. Murray has 13 carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns thus far. If he can improve his passing efficiency (one touchdown versus two interceptions) he will be an elite fantasy weapon moving forward.

Bears' Justin Fields (vs. Vikings)

Fields was quietly efficient with his arm in his return from injury, hitting 16/23 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown, but it was his running ability that was surprising even by his standards. Fields tied a career-high with 18 carries while totalling 104 yards on the ground. The result was 21.16 fantasy points. He is a good bet to continue that momentum in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings.

QBs to Sit in Week 12



Broncos' Russell Wilson (vs. Browns)

If nothing else, Russell Wilson has been consistent this season. He has surpassed 13 fantasy points in all but two contests and is interception-free in his last four games. Unfortunately for him, he faces a Cleveland Browns defense this week that is historically good against the pass. Cleveland is allowing the second-fewest passing yards per game of any team since 1990 — a bad sign for any opposing quarterback.

Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa (vs. Jets)

For all of the Miami Dolphins' offensive success this season Tua Tagovailoa has not quite been an elite fantasy option. Tua is QB11 entering Week 12 and is averaging just 15.5 fantasy points per game in fantasy football over his last four contests. Add in a New York Jets defense that is 5th in passing yards allowed, and Tua should be avoided in this Black Friday matchup.

Lions' Jared Goff (vs. Packers)

At one point this season, Jared Goff was one of the best quarterbacks in fantasy football. Through Week 6, Goff was averaging 19.4 fantasy points per game. In four games since then, the Lions QB is averaging just 14.2 fantasy points/game, with five turnovers during this stretch. Add in the fact that the Packers are giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and Goff is too big of a risk to start in Week 12.