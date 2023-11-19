Ahead of Week 11's clash between the Houston Texans and the Arizona Cardinals, a Texans lineman shared their plan to contain Kyler Murray

As the Houston Texans brace themselves for a showdown against the Arizona Cardinals and their elusive two-time Pro Bowl quarterback, Kyler Murray, defensive strategies take center stage. A recent quote from head coach Demeco Ryans unveils the Texans' tactical approach to contain Murray, who returned from injured reserve just last week.

“Cover him twice, rush him twice,” Ryans said.

Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard, who found success against Murray in 2021 with two impactful sacks, including a safety, further shed light on the challenge of defending the dynamic quarterback. Per KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Greenard underscored the necessity for relentless pursuit, emphasizing, “Man, you've got to keep going because it's like backyard ball. He can move. He can change directions. He's really, really good. You've got to keep going and keep going and shoot your shot and keep good angles or he can make you look bad.”

The Texans' defensive strategy mirrors the unique skill set that Murray brings to the field—blending speed, agility, and improvisational prowess akin to backyard football. The dual focus on coverage and pressure highlights the multifaceted threat Murray poses, necessitating a comprehensive approach to containment.

As the red-hot Texans–led by the OROY favorite QB CJ Stroud–gear up to face the Cardinals and their own former OROY Kyler Murray, all eyes are on their defensive prowess and the intricate challenge of neutralizing one of the league's most dynamic quarterbacks. The clash promises an intriguing battle between a tenacious defense and the elusive Kyler Murray, adding an extra layer of anticipation to this matchup.