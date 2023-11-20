The New York Giants came away with a win over the Washington Commanders in Week 11, and there were four standout performers.

The New York Giants are well out of playoff position and this season has gone about as bad as one could have possibly expected, but Sunday's 31-19 win over the Washington Commanders is a feel-good moment for everyone involved.

The win over the Commanders was a good showing from coaching and both sides of the ball. It will help Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen and everyone involved with the team face a bit less heat this week heading into a game against the New England Patriots.

The Giants shocked many fans with the win over the Commanders, as they have looked lifeless with third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito under center. There were standout performances from many players on the roster, and some of them were from players who the Giants view as long-term pieces. Let's get to the Giants' biggest heroes in their Week 11 upset win over the Commanders.

Saquon Barkley, RB

It has been a frustrating season for Saquon Barkley, who remains the Giants' best weapon with key players dropping like flies around him. It is a contract year for Saquon Barkley again, and although the Giants could just use the franchise tag again, he will want to put up numbers to help in a potential contract negotiation after the season.

Saquon Barkley got the scoring started, catching a touchdown pass from Tommy DeVito to get the Giants on the board. In the second half, Barkley went for 146 yards on 14 carries (via Bobby Skinner) and was a big part of why the Giants pulled away.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB

Kayvon Thibodeaux still has some room to grow as a player, but with his two-sack performance against the Commanders he reached the double digit sack threshold, now with 10.5 on the season. Kayvon Thibodeaux is now officially the first pass rusher with double digit sacks in Wink Martindale's scheme, which is known as not being conducive to pass rushers racking up high sack totals.

Kayvon Thibodeaux still could make more of an impact against better opponents, but he completely dominated Charles Leno Jr. once again, and he is one of the lone bright spots in this season for the Giants. He showed why against the Commanders.

Bobby Okereke, LB

The Giants signed Bobby Okereke to be a difference maker in the middle of their defense this offseason, and after a slow start to the season, he has settled in quite nicely. Bobby Okereke led the team in tackles against the Commanders with 14, and six of those tackles were solo, according to ESPN.

Not only did Bobby Okereke lead the team in tackles, but he forced multiple fumbles. Not all of them were recovered, but the Giants' six turnovers forced were arguably the biggest factor in the win, and Okereke was a huge reason why those were able to happen.

Tommy DeVito, QB

Tommy DeVito is not expected to be a long-term solution for the Giants, but he played a game on Sunday that he will likely remember for the rest of his life, and he deserves his flowers. Tommy DeVito is a New Jersey native and an undrafted free agent, and he performed about as well as one could expect given the circumstances.

Tommy DeVito completed 18-of-26 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns. He was sacked nine times, and many of those were his fault, which is a product of his inexperience, but he played well enough for the Giants to get a win.