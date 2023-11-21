Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs haven't scored a second-half point in four weeks, losing 21-17 to the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were unable to make it two wins in a row after a tight 21-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 11.

In a battle of two perennial NFL contenders, it was Jalen Hurts' team that came out on top at Arrowhead. Now 7-3 and no longer in first place in the AFC, the Chiefs' lack of offensive production is becoming a serious problem.

“Mind-blowing: No team in the NFL is scoring fewer points per game in the second half this season than the Kansas City Chiefs,” reported Ari Meirov after the game. “The Chiefs are averaging 5.3 points per game in the second half through 10 games. Every other NFL team has more.”

That is an absolutely astounding stat, and simply should not be the case for a Patrick Mahomes-led offense. Kansas City was shut out in the second half for the third straight game on Monday night, falling to a half-game back of the Baltimore Ravens for the conference's only first-round postseason bye.

The Chiefs led by as much as 17-7 at halftime, but were shockingly unable to score a single point afterwards.

That was exacerbated by a dropped Marquez Valdes-Scantling pass on second and 10 with under two minutes remaining in the contest. Mahomes aired it out to the 29-year-old, who dove but was unable to secure what would have been a 50+ yard touchdown completion and turned the game on its head.

Instead, the Chiefs saw their hold on the AFC West title fall to just two games after the Denver Broncos won their fourth straight on Sunday. Kansas City receivers have dropped 26 passes this season, the most in the National Football League. It is certainly a cause for concern heading into Week 12.

Quiet night for Mahomes

Mahomes threw two touchdown passes, but was otherwise relatively quiet in the passing game. He finished 24-of-43 for 177 yards and two touchdown passes, as well as a late interception in the end zone.

It was a disappointing loss in what is becoming a very frustrating season in Kansas City. The Chiefs will look to turn things around at Allegiant Stadium against the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday.