The Miami Dolphins had another mediocre game on offense in Week 11, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is not losing faith in himself.

The Miami Dolphins flipped the script on Sunday, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 20-13 behind a standout performance from the defensive side of the ball. While QB Tua Tagovailoa and the offense struggled, the Dolphins star is not losing his self-confidence.

“I’m not beating myself up. I am not blind to the mistakes I’ve made. But I know my expectations and the standard,” the quarterback told reporters in his post-game comments, courtesy of the Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad.

Tagovailoa led the Dolphins' offense to its lowest scoring output at home this season. While he completed 28 of his 39 pass attempts for 325 yards and two touchdowns, he also threw an interception and lost a fumble.

Tagovailoa's connection with star wide receiver Tyreek Hill continued to shine despite the struggles. Hill grabbed 10 receptions for 146 yards and his NFL-best eighth touchdown catch.

Defense rules day in Miami

But Miami's defense was the difference-maker in Week 11. Vic Fangio's unit intercepted Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell three times.

With 22 seconds left in the game, O'Connell was picked off by cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the endzone, ensuring the Raiders' comeback bid fell short.

It's now back-to-back disappointing performance for Tagovailoa and the offense. In Week 9's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Dolphins managed just 14 points, and Tagovailoa failed to hit the 200-yard passing mark for the first time in 2023.

Even with the offense in a rut, though, the Fins keep on rolling. They remained undefeated at home and stay atop the AFC East with a 7-3 record.

But things might not get better soon, as the Dolphins take on the New York Jets and their formidable defense in Week 12's Black Friday game