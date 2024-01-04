Which Week 18 Wide Receiver will lift your fantasy hopes?

While most of fantasy football leagues concluded their seasons last week, a resilient few are still navigating through the homestretch of the regular season. For those steadfastly competing, our Week 18 fantasy football Wide Receiver rankings are here to enhance your strategic approach. We'll identify reliable ball carriers with the potential to secure a victory for you in this pivotal closing week. Below, you'll find our definitive Wide Receiver rankings for the 2023 season. We have tailored these rankings for those who are still actively engaged and utilizing the full-point PPR scoring system.

Leading the pack at wide receiver is CeeDee Lamb. He should have an impressive matchup against an NFC East rival in Week 18. Nico Collins secures a spot in the top 10, whereas Stefon Diggs finds himself outside that range for the second consecutive week. This after another subpar performance. George Pickens and Brandin Cooks have ascended in the rankings. However, we've opted to exclude Rashee Rice and the San Francisco 49ers' top receivers from the list. This is considering the team has nothing to play for in the upcoming weekend.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Wide Receiver rankings entering Week 18 of the 2023 regular season.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

In Week 18, our focus centers on standout performances from CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill, and Justin Jefferson. This makes them the top wide receiver picks.

CeeDee Lamb showcased an outstanding performance with 13 receptions on 17 targets in Week 17. He accumulated 227 yards and scored one touchdown in Saturday's narrow 20-19 victory over the Lions. Lamb has now etched his name into the Cowboys' record books. He has set single-season records for receptions (122) and yards (1,651).

Tyreek Hill led the Dolphins in receptions (6), receiving yards (76), and targets (12) during Miami's lopsided loss to the Ravens. Still, Hill currently leads the NFL with an impressive 1,717 receiving yards. He has also secured 12 receiving touchdowns this season.

Justin Jefferson, despite the Vikings' 33-10 loss to the Packers, finished with five receptions on 10 targets for 59 yards. The star wideout has been consistently targeted at least 10 times in each of his last three games. This provides ample opportunities for fantasy football owners to reap the benefits in Week 18.

To complete our top five picks for Week 18, keep a close watch on Amon-Ra St. Brown and AJ Brown.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

This week's sleeper options offer intriguing choices with Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, and Calvin Ridley.

Yes, Stefon Diggs caught just 4-of-7 targets for 26 yards in the Bills’ 27-21 win over the Patriots. Despite that, we believe that Diggs remains a fantasy football must-start. He is still a key player for managers in Week 18 as the Bills face the Dolphins to conclude the regular season. His workload should be way up there with so much at stake for Buffalo.

Davante Adams had a stellar performance in Week 17. He caught 13-of-21 targets for 126 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders’ 23-20 loss to the Colts. Operating as Aidan O'Connell's top target, Adams should maintain his excellent form as the Raiders close the season against the Broncos in Week 18.

Calvin Ridley recorded 4-of-8 targets for 39 yards in the Jaguars' 26-0 win over the Panthers. Ridley's upside could increase this week if Trevor Lawrence returns under center after a more run-heavy approach in the win. We think that's exactly what will happen.

Fantasy Football Busts

Exercise caution with Tee Higgins, Quentin Johnston, and KJ Osborn as potential Week 18 busts.

Tee Higgins managed just one reception on two targets for 19 yards in the Bengals' 25-17 loss to the Chiefs. Facing a formidable Cleveland Browns secondary in Week 18 poses another challenging test for the wideout.

Quentin Johnston caught three of his six targets for 29 yards in a 16-9 loss to the Broncos. The rookie wideout has been relatively quiet in his debut season. He enters Week 18 with modest stats of 36 catches for 414 yards and two touchdowns.

KJ Osborn was not targeted during the Vikings' 33-10 loss to the Packers in Week 17. This has diminished his fantasy football prospects for Week 18 against Detroit. He remains third on their depth chart at wide receiver.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Wide Receiver rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 18 Wide Receiver Rankings

1. CeeDee Lamb, DAL @ WAS (1)

2. Tyreek Hill, MIA vs. BUF (3)

3. Justin Jefferson, MIN @ DET (2)

4. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET vs. MIN (4)

5. AJ Brown, PHI @ NYG (6)

6. Michael Pittman Jr., IND vs. HOU (12)

7. Mike Evans, TB @ CAR (7)

8. DK Metcalf, SEA @ ARI (17)

9. Nico Collins, HOU @ IND (11)

10. DJ Moore, CHI @ GB (13)

11. Chris Olave, NO vs. ATL (8)

12. Puka Nacua, LAR @ SF (10)

13. Stefon Diggs, BUF @ MIA (5)

14. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN vs. CLE (9)

15. Davante Adams, LV vs. DEN (14)

16. Chris Godwin, TB @ CAR (20)

17. Calvin Ridley, JAC @ TEN (16)

18. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN vs. JAC (15)

19. Jayden Reed, GB vs. CHI (18)

20. Brandin Cooks, DAL @ WAS (19)

21. Garrett Wilson, NYJ @ NE (24)

22. Tyler Lockett, SEA @ ARI (23)

23. George Pickens, PIT @ BAL (26)

24. Adam Thielen, CAR vs. TB (27)

25. Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. DAL (22)

26. Drake London, ATL @ NO (33)

27. DeVonta Smith, PHI @ NYG (37)

28. Noah Brown, HOU @ IND (30)

29. Jakobi Meyers, LV vs. DEN (44)

30. Tee Higgins, CIN vs. CLE (29)

31. Diontae Johnson, PIT @ BAL (31)

32. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA @ ARI (35)

33. Rashid Shaheed, NO vs. ATL (38)

34. Jaylen Waddle, MIA vs. BUF (39)

35. Demarcus Robinson, LAR @ SF (40)

36. Gabe Davis, BUF @ MIA (32)