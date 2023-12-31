CeeDee Lamb has set the Cowboys records for the most catches and receiving yards in a single season.

CeeDee Lamb has been a beast all season long for the Dallas Cowboys. After facing questions about whether he could be a true WR1, the two-time Pro Bowler has put together a monster season — and he just put up his best game yet.

In the Cowboys' close (and controversial) win over the Detroit Lions, Lamb went off for the best game of his career, tallying new career-highs with 13 catches and 227 receiving yards while also scoring a 92-yard touchdown, the longest of the 2023 season to date. Even more incredible, Lamb set the franchise records in single-season receptions (122) and receiving yards (1,651), taking both from Michael Irvin.

CeeDee Lamb against the Lions – 13 receptions

– 227 yards

– 1 touchdown

– Set Cowboys record for most receptions in a season

– Set Cowboys record for most receiving yards in a season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PxzwCbMFiB — NFL UK (@NFLUK) December 31, 2023

While single-season records are easier to break now given the added regular-season game, Lamb needed the previously typical 16 games to set the record. Even if it did take him 17 games, the Cowboys star's feat would cement his status as one of the best in the game. When you’re a wideout for Dallas wearing the double eight, that is what’s expected.

The lineage of Cowboys wide receivers to wear No. 88 is a long one that features incredible talents. From Drew Pearson to Irvin to Dez Bryant and now to Lamb, the jersey number has belonged to some big-name players. Other, less notable players have worn it but it still has a huge meaning for the ‘Boys. Irvin is happy to see Lamb's success in his old uniform number.

As a true sign of how unreal CeeDee Lamb was against the Lions, he got hit with a drug test from the league right afterward. The Cowboys will continue to lean on his playmaking as they look to finally break through in the playoffs.