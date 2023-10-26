It is an American Conference battle as FAU visits Charlotte. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with an FAU-Charlotte prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

FAU enters the game at 3-4 on the season, but 2-1 in conference play. They opened the year with a win over Monmouth before losing three straight games. Those were a seven-point loss to Ohio, then losses to Clemson and Illinois. They came back with a win over Tulsa. It was a three-point victory, and while Tulsa scored with five minutes left in the game, FAU would win 20-17. They then beat USF 56-14. Last time out, they would face UTSA. FAU had a 10-7 lead in the first quarter, but UTSA scored 29 straight to win 36-10.

Meanwhile, Charlotte is 2-5 on the season. They opened with a win over South Carolina State. Then, it was five straight losses for Charlotte. That would include losses to conference rivals SMU and Navy. Last time out, they would face East Carolina. Charlotte held a 3-0 lead into the half and scored again in the third quarter. ECU would finally score a touchdown in the fourth, but Charlotte would win 10-7.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: FAU-Charlotte Odds

FAU: -4.5 (-104)

Charlotte: +4.5 (-118)

Over: 42.5 (-108)

Under: 42.5 (-112)

How to Watch FAU vs. Charlotte Week 9

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why FAU Will Cover The Spread

Daniel Richardson has been solid since taking over as the starting quarterback for FAU. This year he has completed 116 of 183 passes for 1,044 yards. He has thrown five touchdowns this year, with nine big-time throws according to PFF. He has not protected the ball well this year. Richardson has six interceptions this year, with five other turnover-worthy passes.

On the ground, Larry McCammon III leads the way. He has 477 yards on the ground this year but has been doing a lot of work after contact this year. McCammon has 365 yards after first contact this season. He has forced 26 missed tackles though, while scoring four times this year. He has also had eight runs over 15 yards this year.

FAU also has a solid receiver leading the way for them. LaJohntay Wester has brought in 66 of 91 targets this year for 633 yards. He has had some issues with drops though, having nine of them already in the year. Still, he has 304 yards after the catch this year, while also scoring three times. Tony Johnson has three touchdowns as well this year with 128 of his 278 yards after the catch.

Meanwhile, the defense has been middle of the road this year. They are 68th in the nation against the pass, while sitting 100th overall in total defense. The pass rush has not been great this year, with just 17 sacks this year. Marlon Bradley leads the way with three sacks this year, and nine quarterback pressures. Still, FAU has two studs in the running game. Jaylen Wester has ten stops for offensive failures this year with 13 tackles overall. He also has forced a fumble this year.

Meanwhile, Evan Anderson has 12 stops for offensive failures this year with 16 tackles. Jarron Morris has led the coverage game. He has two interceptions this year, with two dropped interceptions and three pass breakups this year.

Why Charlotte Will Cover The Spread

Jalon Jones leads the way for this Charlotte offense. He has completed 55 of 90 passes for 564 yards this year. He has two touchdown passes but has not had one since the second game of the year. Meanwhile, Jones has thrown four interceptions this year. Jones has been solid in the running game though. He has run for 511 yards and four touchdowns so far this season.

The run game has not been solid for Charlotte this year. Jones leads the team in rushing this season. Terron Kellman is second on the team in rushing. He has 192 yards this year but has yet to score. Shadrick Byrd had 183 yards on the season but also did not have a touchdown. It is Durell Robinson who has scored on the ground this year. He has 172 yards on the ground with his one score this year.

The receiving game is led by Jack Hester. He has brought in 22 of 34 target hits this year for 283 yards and two scores. He has not been great after the catch this year, with just 85 yards after the catch on the season. The best after the catch this year has been Colin Weber. The tight end has brought in 17 of 21 targets this year for 191 yards. He has 115 yards after the catch this year.

On defense, the pass rush has just 13 sacks this season with 85 pressures. They are led by Eyabi Okie-Anoma. He has 24 pressures this year with four sacks on the season. Okie-Anoma is also the leader in the run game this year. He has 17 stops for offensive failures this year, with 22 tackles. Charlotte has missed 44 tackles in the running game this year though. In coverage, Charlotte has allowed nine touchdowns through the air this year. Meanwhile, Kameron Howard leads the way in coverage. He has two interceptions this year and has not allowed a touchdown.

Final FAU-Charlotte Prediction & Pick

FAU has not been great this year, they are doing much better than Charlotte. Charlotte will need to be stout on defense if they are going to win this game. They were solid last game, giving up just seven points. Charlotte has not been able to score this year. They have been shut out once already this year, and average just 16 points this year. Charlotte has lost the last four to FAU. This game will be no different.

Final FAU-Charlotte Prediction & Pick: FAU -4.5 (-104)