Tulane looks to stay undefeated in conference play as they face FAU. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Tulane-FAU prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Tulane comes into the game sitting at 9-1 on the year and ranked 24th in the College Football Playoff rankings. After an opening win over South Alabama, Tulane would lose their second game of the year when they faced Ole Miss. In that game, they were without their star quarterback, and held on most of the game, but would fall 37-20. Since then, they have not lost, but the last three weeks have been tight. they beat Rice by just two, then beat East Carolina by three.

Last week, they faced Tulsa. Tulane did control most of the game, but it still ended tight. They were up 14-0 in the first quarter, and 14-10 at the half. they made it a 21-13 game going into the fourth, but Tulsa got within two after a failed two-point conversion with 3:03 left in the game. Tulane would then hold on to win the game 24-22.

Meanwhile, FAU needs to win out if they are going to make a bowl game. They at 3-3 in conference play, but 4-6 overall. The last two weeks have not gone well for FAU. Against UAB, they lost on a field goal in the final minute of the game. Last week, they faced East Carolina, who entered the game without a conference win. In that game, FAU got their only points of the game at the 7:07 mark of the second quarter. East Carolina would score to end the fall and then put up nine points in the fourth quarter to win 22-7.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Tulane-FAU Odds

Tulane: +9.5 (-110)

FAU: -9.5 (-110)

Over: 47.5 (-15)

Under: 47.5 (-115)

How to Watch Tulane vs. FAU Week 12

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AMPT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Tulane Will Cover The Spread

It is Michael Pratt who leads the Tulane offense this year. He comes into the game completing 134 or 197 passes for 1,790 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has made 13 big-time throws according to PFF, and overall has protected the ball well. Pratt has just four interceptions this year while throwing just seven turnover-worthy throws on the season. Last week, Pratt was not at his best. He threw an interception while completing just 55.2 percent of his passes. He did throw a touchdown in the game though.

Makhi Hughes leads the Tulane rushing attack. This year, Hughes has run 184 times for 1,003 yards. That is good for over 5.5 yards per carry, while he has been solid after contact. Hughes has 671 yards after first contact while forcing 55 missed tackles on the year. Last time out, he was great. He ran for 131 yards and a score. It was his sixth straight game over 100 yards, but what was impressive was he tied a season-high by forcing ten missed tackles.

The receiving game has three guys leading the way. First is Lawrence Keys who comes into the game with 33 receptions for 599 yards and seven scores. He has been solid after the catch with 186 yards after the catch this year. Meanwhile, Chris Brazzell comes in with 474 yards on 29 receptions. He has also scored twice this year. Finally, Jha'Quan Jackson has brought in 421 yards on 24 receptions with four scored this year. He did miss last week's game though, but could be back for this one.

Tulane has also had a solid defense this year. They are 24th in the nation in points against this year. Tulane has just 26 sacks this year, but Patrick Jenkins and Darius Hidhes have been solid. They both have five sacks on the year and over 25 quarterback pressures. In Coverage, Lance Robinson leads the way. He has four interceptions and five pass breakups on the year. Still, he has allowed three scores this year.

Why FAU Will Cover The Spread

Daniel Richardson has been solid since taking over as the starting quarterback for FAU. This year he has completed 175 of 279 passes for 1,704 yards. He has thrown 11 touchdowns this year, with 14 big-time throws according to PFF. While he has been solid, and had some big games, such as throwing three touchdowns with 382 yards against USF, he has had some turnover issues. Richardson has nine interceptions this year, with an interception in each of the last eight games. Further, he has turnover-worthy passes in each of the last eight games as well. Fumbles have also been an issue in the last two weeks, as he has a fumble in each of the last two games.

On the ground, Larry McCammon III leads the way. He has 648 yards on the ground this year but has been doing a lot of work after contact this year. McCammon has 495 yards after first contact this season. He has forced 28 missed tackles though, while scoring five times this year. McCammon has also had ten runs over 15 yards this year Last time out was a struggle for him against East Carolina. He ran for just 36 yards on 12 attempts. Even worse, his average point of first contact was behind the line of scrimmage.

FAU also has a solid receiver leading the way for them. LaJohntay Wester has brought in 92 of 129 targets this year for 1,038 yards. He has had some issues with drops though, having 12 of them this year. Still, he has 459 yards after the catch this year, while also scoring eight times. Wester has scored five touchdowns in his last three games while going for over 400 yards total. Meanwhile, Tony Johnson has three touchdowns as well this year with 308 yards receiving this year.

Meanwhile, the defense has been rough this year. They are 107th in the nation against the pass, while sitting 89th overall in total defense. The pass rush does have 17 sakjcs, with three guys with four or more sacks. They are led by Evan Anderson, who comes in with five sacks and 13 total pressures. The major issue has been in coverage. They are allowing 11.3 yards per reception this year, with over two-thirds of passes to be completed. Further, they have allowed 1,230 yards after the catch and 17 total touchdowns. They do have nine interceptions though, led by Jarron Morris, who has three of them.

Final Tulane-FAU Prediction & Pick

FAU comes in struggling. They have a rough pass defense and are facing a solid quarterback. Still, Tulane has not covered a spread in the last three games. They are playing close games when they should be dominating. Next week, Tulane plays UTSA. That will be for a spot in the conference title game, and the winner of that should be getting a New Year's Six birth. With that, expect Tulane to just try to survive and advance. Take a low-scoring game in this one, with Memphis getting the cover.

Final Tulane-FAU Prediction & Pick: Memphis -9.5 (-110)