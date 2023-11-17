FAU football got a big boost to their coaching staff this week as they have added Hall of Fame WR Cris Carter.

There hasn't been a lot to cheer for this season if you're a fan of the FAU football team. The Owls are currently 4-6 with just two games remaining, and they are tied for 5th place in the American Athletic Conference behind three teams with zero conference losses, and one team with one conference loss. FAU is still pushing to make a bowl game, but it's going to be tough as they need to win their final two games of the season. The Owls take on #24 Tulane on Saturday, which will be very difficult, and they finish the season next weekend against Rice.

FAU football did get some good news on Wednesday as it was announced that Hall of Fame NFL wide receiver Cris Carter will be joining the coaching staff, according to an article from WPBF News. Carter spent 16 seasons in the NFL, and he played for the Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles. Carter spent his college days playing for Ohio State.

“We are thrilled and very excited to welcome Cris Carter to the Florida Atlantic Football Family,” FAU head football coach Tom Herman said in a statement on the hiring. “His knowledge and experience will help our program immensely through mentoring our players, providing an NFL mindset and logic to decision making, and also making a huge impact on our #TriCountyTakeover recruiting.”

This is a hire that will go a long way in terms of taking this FAU football team to another level. Having a Hall of Fame wide receiver on the staff is going to give the Owls a major boost in recruiting, and that will be huge for the program. This is a great hire by FAU.